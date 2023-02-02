ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Medical Providers Merging Operations

GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
GOWANDA, NY
investigativepost.org

The Buffalo News is hemorrhaging journalists

Lee Enterprises, the chain that bought the paper three years ago, is slashing staff and taking other steps to squeeze money out of the operation. Union leaders say the disinvestment is counter-productive. Reporting, analysis and commentary. by Jim Heaney, editor of Investigative Post. When Warren Buffett sold The Buffalo News,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Environmental conservation police honored in Buffalo

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a recognition event honoring individuals...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York

If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local baby continues to defy the odds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT 2 -COMMUNICATE THREAT PHYSICAL HARM. STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250. Bail Amount: None Listed. Booking Date/Time: 02/04/2023 11:09:12. CRIM TRESAPSS 3RD - ENCLSD PROP. Bail Amount: None Listed. 7. Marshall, Anthony Charles. Booking Date/Time: 02/04/2023 11:06:17. CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
investigativepost.org

Blizzard looting mostly in white neighborhoods

Contrary to the public perception, most of the businesses broken into during the storm were away from the East Side. The suburbs were not spared. More than 100 businesses were looted during the “Blizzard of ’22.” While press and social media accounts focused on theft on the city’s East Side, an Investigative Post analysis found most of the looting took place elsewhere in the city and in the suburbs.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy