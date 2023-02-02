Read full article on original website
WNYers and county leaders encourage emergency preparedness
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Tina Destro said she woke up feeling like someone was shaking her headboard. Having lived in the same home for the past 25 years, the West Seneca native thought she’d seen it all. But when an earthquake struck less than a mile away, for...
wnynewsnow.com
Medical Providers Merging Operations
GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
investigativepost.org
The Buffalo News is hemorrhaging journalists
Lee Enterprises, the chain that bought the paper three years ago, is slashing staff and taking other steps to squeeze money out of the operation. Union leaders say the disinvestment is counter-productive. Reporting, analysis and commentary. by Jim Heaney, editor of Investigative Post. When Warren Buffett sold The Buffalo News,...
wnypapers.com
Environmental conservation police honored in Buffalo
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York state’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. On Jan. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul held a recognition event honoring individuals...
NYS to send NT woman's unemployment money, missing for nearly 2 years
Janine Kornaker said she has been waiting almost two years to get paid by unemployment, but the wait seems to be over after she contacted 7 Problem Solvers
Longtime Forest Lawn Cemetery president steps down
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The longtime president of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Joseph Dispenza, has stepped down from his role, according to a spokesperson for the cemetery. Dispenza, who was in the role for 32 years, was placed on paid administrative leave last June, the cemetery saying it was hiring outside counsel to “ascertain facts about […]
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
wnypapers.com
Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community
New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York
If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
USGS reports earthquake in Erie County
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Buffalo Sits Near Pretty Significant Fault Line
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake that hit the Buffalo area on Monday, February 6, 2023, has caught many people in Western New York and Southern Ontario by surprise. While it's not the first earthquake that has hit the 716 and surrounding areas, it's the largest that happened in a while and lots of people were not expecting it.
Military.com
The Short Life of the New USS Little Rock: Design Flaws, Setbacks Lead to Decommissioning
Some 8,500 people turned out on Dec. 16, 2017, to watch the commissioning of the new $440 million USS Little Rock — draped in red, white and blue bunting — at Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. That now appears to have been the ship's only...
Buy One House, Get One Free In East Aurora, NY
This may be one of the most unique real estate postings you will ever see in one of the hottest areas in Western New York. East Aurora is not only a gem of a place to live and work, it is an incredible place to flip a home...or two. East...
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers were shook awake on Monday morning by an earthquake. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 4.2 magnitude quake was detected in the Buffalo region. 2 On Your Side has heard from viewers from all the way in Wilson to Hamburg who felt the...
Local baby continues to defy the odds
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week. On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old. News 4 […]
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT 2 -COMMUNICATE THREAT PHYSICAL HARM. STRANGULATION 2ND-OBSTRUCT BREATH/BLOOD CIRC-CAUSE PHYS INJ. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3RD:DAMAGE ANOTHER'S PROPERTY-AMOUNT> $250. Bail Amount: None Listed. Booking Date/Time: 02/04/2023 11:09:12. CRIM TRESAPSS 3RD - ENCLSD PROP. Bail Amount: None Listed. 7. Marshall, Anthony Charles. Booking Date/Time: 02/04/2023 11:06:17. CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S...
investigativepost.org
Blizzard looting mostly in white neighborhoods
Contrary to the public perception, most of the businesses broken into during the storm were away from the East Side. The suburbs were not spared. More than 100 businesses were looted during the “Blizzard of ’22.” While press and social media accounts focused on theft on the city’s East Side, an Investigative Post analysis found most of the looting took place elsewhere in the city and in the suburbs.
Crazy Videos From Monday Morning Earthquake In Buffalo New York
Monday morning started out with a bang in Buffalo.... literally. Reports of an earthquake started rolling in on social media around 6:15 Monday morning and were confirmed to be a 3.8 earthquake that hit just north of West Seneca. Here is another video that was captured this morning. This video...
