Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Advocates push for $25 million in funding for homeless teen centers across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A group of advocates is pushing for the state legislature to find $25 million in funding for more than 100 homeless teen centers at schools across Utah. The request will be reviewed by the Appropriations Committee at the capitol tomorrow. The centers will provide...
kmyu.tv
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
kmyu.tv
Several factors still needed to increase Beehive State's snowpack, spring runoff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The halfway point in the winter season has just passed, and so far, the storm pattern has favored Utah, and skiers have been thrilled. Several possible storms lie ahead to increase the state's snowpack, according to 2News meteorologist Sterling Poulson. After record heat in...
kmyu.tv
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Light snow, cold temperatures leave roads messy
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not a lengthy storm, but the snowfall Monday is happening exactly as thousands of people are commuting to work on roads that would be treacherously slippery even without more accumulation. The 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Morning for the AM...
kmyu.tv
Concerns remain over unstable roofs, awnings pushed to brink with heavy snowfall
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Utah’s record-setting winter season shows no signs of letting up. In higher elevations, the abundant snowfall is causing problems not always seen in mountain communities. “It’s been hectic,” said Sam Hicken, co-owner of Frog Bottom Irrigation and Landscaping. “I think it kind of...
Comments / 0