Salt Lake City, UT

Ogden crossing guard hospitalized after hit-and-run outside elementary school

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An Ogden City crossing guard was transported to a local hospital after officials said they were hit by an unknown vehicle. They said the guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crossing is outside Bonneville Elementary School and near Highland Junior High School.
Westbound I-84 reopened after semi fire in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A semi truck caught on fire after a suspected mechanical failure on Interstate 84 in Morgan County. Utah Highway Patrol and fire officials responded to the scene at mile marker 99, where the truck was stopped, just after 11 a.m. Monday. More from 2News. Westbound...
