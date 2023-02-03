Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Dog shot by unknown suspect in Seligman recovering
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dog who was shot by an unknown suspect in Seligman is now in recovery. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a dog shot near Bridge Canyon. Saphire was found struggling in her owners’ arms and was taken to a nearby fire station. The crew found she was shot in her mouth and the bullet passed through her neck.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
journalaz.com
Sheriff Rhodes Makes Recruitment Plea
Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes discussed his views on the current issues facing law enforcement in the county at the meeting of the Mingus Mountain Republican Club on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Having spent 28 years in the sheriff’s office, Rhodes began his career as a volunteer before being promoted through...
ycsoaz.gov
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business. Deputies arrived on scene to find a family member pinning Brown down inside his car. After interviewing all parties involved, deputies were able to piece together that after locating Brown in the neighborhood, there was a confrontation between Brown and the victim’s mother. Brown revved his engine and began driving at the victim’s mother, which prompted another family member to drive his truck head-on into Brown's car. A fight ensued inside the car until deputies and fire arrived on scene. Deputies followed the ambulance to the hospital where Brown was taken for treatment of injuries sustained during the fight. Once released from hospital care, deputies served him with an IAH and transported him to Verde Jail where he was booked on charges including stalking, harassment, disorderly conduct, assault, aggravated assault, and endangerment. YCSO would like to thank all the deputies who worked diligently on this case and successfully brought it to a safe resolution for all involved.
flagscanner.com
Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos
10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
KGUN 9
33-year-old arrested for transporting meth
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team performed a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Two Guns. According to Deputies after searching the vehicle they found several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 24 pounds. The...
ABC 15 News
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
SignalsAZ
How Much Snow Has Prescott Received this Winter?
The latest storm through the Prescott area was a bit of a bust but we have seen a pretty wet winter and, despite the lack of snow for the Quad Cities, a good snowfall was reported elsewhere in Northern Arizona. The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona shared the 24-Hour...
AZFamily
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
azbex.com
Prescott Approves 209-unit Apartment Site Plan
The Prescott City Council has approved a site plan and water allocation appeal for Palmer Apartments, a proposed 209-unit residential development on 14 vacant acres at the SWC of Gateway Blvd. and Palmer Lane. The site lies between Gateway Mall and a single-family subdivision. Palmer Apartments will feature eight three-story...
journalaz.com
Habitat For Humanity Receives Community Development Block Grant
The Verde Valley Habitat For Humanity received the Community Development Block Grant at the Jan. 17 Cottonwood City Council meeting. The CDBG provides approximately $400,000 in funds from the Arizona Department of Housing and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These funds can be used to finance the construction or renovation of infrastructure projects, community facilities, public services, affordable housing projects and the creation of new jobs.
kingstonthisweek.com
Prescott to discuss oath of allegiance to King
Prescott council is expected to discuss a motion later this month calling for the abolition of the obligatory oath to the King when municipal politicians take office. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Town council was scheduled to discuss a notice of motion,...
Comments / 1