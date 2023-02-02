Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
USPS Skateboard Stamps Will Make Their Debut at PHXAM 2023Jot BeatPhoenix, AZ
Related
Records: Suspected scammer allegedly had over 40 gift cards in purse when caught in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman has been recently booked into jail on suspicion of carrying out a scam at several stores that allegedly netted her hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards and merchandise. Alexandrea Gallegos, 39, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Phoenix after investigators say they connected her...
AZFamily
Mesa police searching for 4 kids reportedly taken by father during custody visit
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are asking the public for help finding four kids reportedly taken by their father who doesn’t have custody of them. On Sunday around 11 a.m., investigators say 8-year-old Dequan, 10-year-old Tatiana, 13-year-old Lashaun and 14-year-old Devon Washington were kidnapped by their father, Devon M. Washington, during a custody visit with the kids. He hasn’t taken the children back to the Department of Child Services, police said.
KOLD-TV
Suspect faces theft, DUI charges after tow truck pursuit along I-10 ends in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested in connection to a stolen tow truck that led Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies on a chase throughout Phoenix and into an Avondale neighborhood late Sunday night. According to DPS, a tow truck company reported just after 10 p.m....
AZFamily
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
KOLD-TV
2 MCSO deputies injured in early morning Glendale crash; impairment suspected
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Maricopa County sheriff deputies were injured after police say a suspected impaired driver crashed into them early Monday morning. According to Glendale police Det. Laura Lechuga, officers were first called out by MCSO around 2:30 a.m. when a reported deputy-involved crash near 83rd Avenue and Oregon, just north of Camelback Road. At this time, police believe the deputy was attempting to make a left turn onto Oregon when a driver in a car rear-ended them. A woman was found in the other vehicle in the passenger seat, making officers initially think that the driver left on foot, but officers now say they believed that woman was the driver believed to have caused the crash. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
'Within an hour I was broke': Scammer steals thousands from Valley retired woman using her phone
PHOENIX — In the middle of her living room, a Phoenix woman watched as a scammer took thousands of dollars from her bank account. "They were like Christmas shopping," Joyce Corrales told 12News. It was last week when Corrales said she received a call from her stepdaughter asking Corrales...
ABC 15 News
Chandler woman has license suspended due to mistaken identity
Hannah Bringas has been living a bureaucratic nightmare since she opened her mailbox in early January. Inside was a letter from the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division suspending her driver's license. “I thought it was a scam at first,” she said. But it wasn’t. The letter...
AZFamily
Man shot, killed at central Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in central Phoenix on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Chevron at 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say a man is detained. The victim died at the scene. Detectives are on the scene gathering clues.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa crews recover body found in lake
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa Police are investigating after a body was found in a lake. We're told officers responded to a call of a body floating in the water near Dobson and Baseline roads. "This call came in for a body floating in a lake and has turned into a...
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
KOLD-TV
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower near Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground. Video from the scene showed a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the roof and the streets below.
ABC 15 News
Woman found dead at Steele Indian School Park; police investigating
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting at Steele Indian School Park. Officers were called to the area near Central Avenue and Indian School Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. A woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and she was later pronounced dead. Police...
AZFamily
Teen arrested in connection to death of 15-year-old in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they arrested a teenager who investigators believe is connected to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Buckeye last month. On Saturday, police say officers served a search warrant at a home in Buckeye and arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the death of 15-year-old Brendan Valenzuela.
fox10phoenix.com
All hands on deck: Scottsdale PD steps up enforcement during WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - With a million visitors expected just for the WM Phoenix Open, the same weekend as the Super Bowl in town, law enforcement agencies are expected to step up, and you might see officers from other departments helping out. For Saturday's kickoff event, the Concert in the Coliseum...
onscene.tv
2 Injured, 1 Critically In Severe Extrication Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 02-04-2023 | 11:30 PM LOCATION: 10th Street and McDowell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of 10th Drive Street and McDowell Road around 11:30 PM Saturday night. Upon arrival, crews found 3 vehicles blocking the intersection. Crews approached and found 2 people trapped inside a Toyota sedan with heavy driver side impact damage. Additional resources were called to the scene to assist with extrication and triage as crews worked to free the trapped occupants. Once extricated, crews transported one occupant to a local trauma center in extremely critical condition with CPR in progress. The condition of the second occupant is unknown. Phoenix Police have established a hard closure for McDowell Road as officers and detectives investigate the collision. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Feb. 3-5
PHOENIX — A student who brought a gun to an East Valley Campus was arrested, a man died in a car wreck after a driver ran a red light and Mint Dispensary will host a 3-day cannabis party prior to the Super Bowl. Here are some of the biggest...
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Robber attacks Glendale Circle K clerk before stealing beer
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Disturbing security video shows a man attacking an employee before stealing a case of beer at a Glendale Circle K several months ago. Now, officers need help identifying the violent thief. The robbery happened on Dec. 18 at a convenience store near 59th Avenue and...
AZFamily
Concrete blocks crush 2 men to death at a Buckeye-area farm
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are dead after they were pinned underneath several concrete blocks on a farm in the Buckeye area on Thursday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Lower River Road and Johnson Road, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said cinder blocks fell on them. When deputies arrived, the men, identified as 46-year-old Pedro Reveles and 55-year-old Oliberto Vazquez, were dead. Detectives are investigating what led up to the deaths.
Comments / 0