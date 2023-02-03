Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Some Arizona state lawmakers propose splitting up Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona legislators are considering splitting up Maricopa County. There are two measures being presented that would chop up Maricopa County into smaller governments, backers say. One GOP critic, Maricopa County Treasurer John Allen, said he believes it will do the exact opposite and that the measures are instead motivated by political revenge. “This is about a punishment for an election that a few feels didn’t go the way it should,” he said. Allen, a lifelong Republican, served 11 years in the state Legislature. He says any plans to divide the county would go against the GOP’s belief in less government.
KOLD-TV
New Valley Fever training is changing medical care and saving lives
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Doctors say climate change is leading to a spread of the disease known as Valley Fever. This means more people will get the disease and there’s new training to catch the disease early, before it turns deadly. The training was prepared here in Arizona...
KOLD-TV
CVS, Walmart among stores cutting pharmacy hours
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stores are getting ready to cut pharmacy hours across the country including in Arizona as a new report from the Wall Street Journal says most stores are continuing to face staffing shortages following the pandemic. Starting in March, Walmart will be closing its pharmacies...
KOLD-TV
Deadly crash blocks traffic on EB I-10, SB I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person died in a fiery crash that closed eastbound I-10 at the I-19 junction Tuesday, Feb. 7. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passenger car rear-ended a tractor-trailer just west of the junction at milemarker 259 shortly after 1 a.m. The...
Comments / 3