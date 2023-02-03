Read full article on original website
motor1.com
UK: BMW M240i v AMG A45 v Audi RS3 v Golf R dyno comparison
One of the things that makes Carwow videos interesting is how they compare cars in different ways. In this case, a power-to-weight comparison between a BMW M240i, AMG A45, Audi RS3, and Golf R. But the best part? It's entertaining to watch. It starts with the Volkswagen Golf R. Powered...
2024 BMW X5 Teased With Illuminated Grille
We have more evidence that the facelifted BMW X5 will debut very, very soon – in fact, probably sooner than you would expect. The X5 LCI – where LCI stands for Life Cycle Impulse or BMW’s way of saying a facelift – appeared on Twitter in a short seven-second video (see below), showing a big surprise and announcing its imminent arrival.
Posh Midsize SUV Comparison: 2024 BMW X5 Vs. 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
In the world of the posh midsize SUV, the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rule the roost. The pair have a rivalry that stretches back to the late '90s and, with both vehicles having received a refresh for the 2024 model year, the strife between Munich and Stuttgart has only grown stronger.
Can Honda Civic Type R FL5 Win Against AWD Hot Hatches In Drag Race?
The new Honda Civic Type R FL5 has already established itself as a formidable performance vehicle, outpacing its FK8 predecessor in several key areas. It has already been able to set lap records at race tracks, including the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. The car's improved handling contributes to this exceptional performance but one question remains: is it now quick enough to beat AWD hot hatchbacks at least in a straight-line contest?
Presenting The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV And GLE Coupe
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE SUV and GLE Coupe have been refreshed for the upcoming model year with revised front-end styling, new wheels and paint options, upgraded standard features, improved suspension software, and enhanced performance for the GLE 53. Let's start with the styling. The 53 models' new front fascia boasts...
Top Speed
Mercedes AMG-SL63: A Brilliant Sports GT That Can't Quite Keep Up With The 911 Turbo S
Mercedes has a long line of luxurious, sports coupes. The Mercedes SL is the most notable of the brand’s models as the nameplate dates back to 1954 with the 190 SL W121 and 300 SL W198 models. Over the years, the model has evolved, and eventually, it transformed into a heavyweight luxury convertible with massive power.
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle To Give Away A Custom FTR Designed By Sébastien Loeb
Have you been contemplating taking a test ride on an Indian FTR? Do you live in Europe, the United Kingdom, or South Africa? If both of those things describe you, then the timing doesn’t get much better than right now. From February 8 through May 15, 2023, Indian Motorcycle is holding a giveaway for a custom FTR—and you can enter by simply signing up for a test ride at your local participating dealer, then showing up and going on that test ride.
RideApart
Feast Your Eyes And Ears On This Custom RE Classic 350 From BAAK
Royal Enfield holds a place in the hearts of many motorcycle lovers thanks to the brand's affordable, yet incredibly stylish machines. Prior to the brand's entry into the global market, if you wanted a modern-classic motorcycle, you'd have to opt for the likes of the Triumph Thruxton, BMW R nineT, or Ducati Scrambler.
RideApart
The Wolverine XS 800 Is A Weird Cruiser With A 360 Rear Tire
Xiang Shuai is a relatively new motorcycle brand from China. Clearly inspired by the chopper and cruiser scene from the U.S., the brand has put in quite an effort—although a cringey one—to adopt the styling and character of American cruisers. This is most evident with its "Brotherhood" range of cruisers that feature outlandish styling and rather lackluster performance.
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
RideApart
Keeway Adds The Sixties 125 And 300 To Its European Lineup
It's a well-known fact that scooters are among the most versatile means of getting around on two wheels. As much as we love our performance-oriented naked and sportbikes, as well as our classy and stylish cafe racers and scramblers, there's no denying that the small, lightweight, nimble construction of scooters just make life easier for city dwellers.
BMW i5 Touring Spied With Production Lights
Just yesterday, BMW unveiled the refreshed 2024 X5 and the Bavarian company continues its work on another member of the ‘5’ family – the next-generation 5 Series. Our spies caught a prototype of the model’s electric version in wagon form – a vehicle tentatively known as the i5 Touring. The prototype has a lot of camouflage covering its body but it is already wearing its production headlights and taillights.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica supercars mark end of pure V-12 era
Lamborghini has rolled out a pair of one-off supercars that will go down in history as the automaker's last to be powered solely by a V-12 engine, at least as far as road cars are concerned. The new Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster revealed on Monday are both based on...
Carscoops
This Ferrari F8 Spider Was Custom Ordered In A Lamborghini Orange
If you’re in the market for a brand new Ferrari, chances are you will order it in one of the brand’s identifiable shades of red, the most common of which is dubbed Rosso Corsa. The original owners of this Ferrari F8 Spider went a different route. Eager to...
RideApart
Barn Find With No Barn: Look At This Massive Tennessee Bike Collection
It's been a great time for barn finds in bike world lately, hasn't it? With decades of motorcycle history in the side mirrors now, though, there are always more barns. When some people run out of barn space, there are also entire yards, like this one in Tennessee. As the...
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Zontes Releases The 125M Scooter In Europe
Zontes is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that’s popular in Europe and Asia because of its low to mid-displacement models. Gravitated to by beginners and folks on a budget, Zontes’ models are characterized by their sporty styling and impressive tech. Some popular models include the 310 lineup, which offers similar performance and tech as BMW’s G 310 model range.
RideApart
Spec Showdown: Triumph Street Triple RS Vs. Yamaha MT-09 SP
Inline triple engines are novelties in the modern motorcycle market. If twin-cylinder layouts uphold usability and four-pot mills prioritize performance, triples bridge the gap between approachable and untouchable. Nevertheless, only a select group of manufacturers engage in the inline-triple trade. Two brands specifically—Triumph and Yamaha—rank at the top of that list, and both OEMs continue to push the configuration’s limits.
electrek.co
Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine
Porsche is deep in developing a new SUV that will be unlike any previous model we’ve seen from the German automaker. The off-road luxury EV is “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume, but it will cost you. Blume confirmed last year...
RideApart
TVS Announces Investment In Singaporean Electric Startup ION Mobility
Now more than ever, motorcycle manufacturers are investing heavily towards initiatives geared towards electrification. This is especially true in the Asian market, where small-capacity two-wheelers have been the kings of the road for the longest time. In India in particular, several new and exciting offerings in the electric motorcycle market have been popping up left and right.
RideApart
2023 Bathurst 12 Hour: Rossi, Farfus, And Martin Bring Home Sixth Place
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race is now officially in the history books, having taken place from February 3 through 5. Although it was Valentino Rossi’s first-ever run at the Bathurst 12 Hour event, he came into it hot on the heels of having been part of BMW M Motorsport Team WRT’s third-place-finishing effort at the 24 Hours of Dubai in January, 2023.
