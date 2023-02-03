Have you been contemplating taking a test ride on an Indian FTR? Do you live in Europe, the United Kingdom, or South Africa? If both of those things describe you, then the timing doesn’t get much better than right now. From February 8 through May 15, 2023, Indian Motorcycle is holding a giveaway for a custom FTR—and you can enter by simply signing up for a test ride at your local participating dealer, then showing up and going on that test ride.

10 HOURS AGO