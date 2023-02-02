BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week will feature above normal temperatures with the warmest days expected tomorrow and on Thursday with high temps approaching near 50F. Turning windy on Tuesday with scattered rain showers developing and highs near 50 and South winds gusting to near 40. Sunshine returns on a cooler Wednesday. More rain arrives on a windy and warmer Thursday with highs near 50 once again. Friday will be dry with temps in the mid 40s, and turning colder Saturday with scattered snow showers and temps in the low 30s.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO