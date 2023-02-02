ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

A preview of the American Heart Association Go Red luncheon

Mercedes Wilson and Emily Lampa broadcasted live from the Reikart House Buffalo where the American Heart Association’s Go Red Luncheon will be taking place today. They are emceeing today's event. Emily says not only is this event an opportunity to raise funds for important programs, but also helps to raise awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer of women.
WKBW-TV

WKBW-TV

Warmer, Windy Weather in the Works for Tuesday with Rain Showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week will feature above normal temperatures with the warmest days expected tomorrow and on Thursday with high temps approaching near 50F. Turning windy on Tuesday with scattered rain showers developing and highs near 50 and South winds gusting to near 40. Sunshine returns on a cooler Wednesday. More rain arrives on a windy and warmer Thursday with highs near 50 once again. Friday will be dry with temps in the mid 40s, and turning colder Saturday with scattered snow showers and temps in the low 30s.
