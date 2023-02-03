Sean Payton has made it known right away that he’s in charge, having already made a major change that concerns Russell Wilson. The new Broncos head coach said Monday that Wilson, who had a brutal first season in Denver, will not be allowed to bring his personal quarterback coach Jake Heaps or other outside personnel to the team’s facility, as he did in 2022. “I’m not too familiar with that,” Payton told reporters about Heaps being in the building. “That’s foreign to me. That’s not gonna take place here. I’m unfamiliar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will...

