Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox5 KVVU

New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner

HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
HENDERSON, NV
momswhothink.com

12 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Las Vegas

While this happening city is known for a lot of things, there are also a lot of fun places for birthday parties in Las Vegas! That’s right! Las Vegas has its fair share of sights to see and activities to do, with many of them fitting perfectly for birthday party venues. Whether your kid is looking for family fun, educational fun or some physical, outdoorsy fun – Las Vegas is the place to go. Check out some of the best options for fun places to host your next child’s birthday party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local Italian restaurant offers heart-healthy menu

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If food is the way to the heart, then healthy food is the healthy heart. That along wit exercise can prevent heart disease and keep your ticker ticking. February is American Heart Month and a good time to focus on cardiovascular health. You may not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas [Review + Photos]

The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is the largest buffet in Las Vegas and it’s so worth trying! The buffet stations plus the dining space covers 25,000 square feet and features 9 kitchens with 15 daily chef specials. The dining room is designed with natural elements in mind...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Homeless encampment crisis

Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown

It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Sahara Las Vegas refit results in "A Little More of Everything"

The Sahara Las Vegas, completing a yearslong $200 million renovation, has launched a marketing campaign touting "A Little More Everything." Elegant design elements, including a reimagined porte coche, accentuate the renovation. New restaurants include Balla Italian Soul by James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain, Noodle Den by chef Guoming "Sam" Xin and Chickie's & Pete's Crabhouse and Sports Bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale

Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
8newsnow.com

Licensed breeding business has 6 French bulldogs stolen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family needs your help to find six of their bulldogs, some of which were puppies. The family has a licensed breeding business called Light Skin Bullies LLC, and they said someone broke into their home and stole the dogs on the east side of the valley.
