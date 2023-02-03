Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Related
This Is Nevada's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
Fox5 KVVU
New Station Casinos resort in southwest Las Vegas to feature food hall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos announced Wednesday that its under-construction resort in the southwest Las Vegas Valley will feature an expansive food hall upon opening. According to a news release, the food hall is set to be called “Eat Your Heart Out. In addition to popular Las Vegas...
Paris Baguette’s Next Vegas Location to Open in Sahara Pavilion South
The Korean Cafe and Bakery chain continues its Las Vegas expansion
news3lv.com
Things to do: Where to celebrate National Pizza Day in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — National Pizza Day is February 9 and restaurants across the valley will be celebrating with multiple offers. Known as ‘Vegas’ biggest house party,” Superfrico is Spiegelworld’s debut F&B concept that continues to be the talk of the town. The psychedelic Italian American concept serves up unconventional takes on a classic pizza including the Pistachio Mortadella Square made with pistachio pesto, house mortadella, house stracciatella, Parmigiano Reggiano and pistachio or the Lobster “Thermidor” Square made with butter poached lobster, thermidor sauce, parmesan, cheddar, lemon zest, and herb salad.
nevadabusiness.com
Rainbow Club Casino to Host Paired Beer Dinner
HENDERSON, NV – The Rainbow Club Casino in Henderson is excited to announce their first official beer dinner in collaboration with the Mojave Brewing Company. The beer dinner will take place on February 27, 2023, at the Rainbow Club Casino located in Downtown Henderson’s Historic Water Street District and will be serving four flavorful courses carefully paired with a Mohave Brewing Company beer or cider.
Fox5 KVVU
Jim Belushi, actor and cannabis farmer, to meet fans at Las Vegas dispensary
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Actor, comedian and cannabis farmer, Jim Belushi, is set to meet with fans at a Las Vegas dispensary on Saturday. According to a news release, Belushi will visit Planet 13 near the Las Vegas Strip from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11.
momswhothink.com
12 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Las Vegas
While this happening city is known for a lot of things, there are also a lot of fun places for birthday parties in Las Vegas! That’s right! Las Vegas has its fair share of sights to see and activities to do, with many of them fitting perfectly for birthday party venues. Whether your kid is looking for family fun, educational fun or some physical, outdoorsy fun – Las Vegas is the place to go. Check out some of the best options for fun places to host your next child’s birthday party.
25 Las Vegas Cocktails: Fun Places to Drink Off the Strip
At long last, Dry January is over. If you’ve missed the satisfaction of kicking back...
Mayor using life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada
Forging the future of North Las Vegas, Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is using her life experiences to lead the fastest-growing city in Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Local Italian restaurant offers heart-healthy menu
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If food is the way to the heart, then healthy food is the healthy heart. That along wit exercise can prevent heart disease and keep your ticker ticking. February is American Heart Month and a good time to focus on cardiovascular health. You may not...
foodgressing.com
Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace Las Vegas [Review + Photos]
The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesar’s Palace is the largest buffet in Las Vegas and it’s so worth trying! The buffet stations plus the dining space covers 25,000 square feet and features 9 kitchens with 15 daily chef specials. The dining room is designed with natural elements in mind...
GALLERY: $6.5M home in Las Vegas features indoor Italian street with fountains, cobblestone, cafe
Currently listed for $6,500,000 with 6 bd, 9 ba (lol) and 9,771 sq ft.
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
8newsnow.com
Homeless encampment crisis
Las Vegas residents living nearby the Flamingo Arroyo Trail tell 8 News Now the number of homeless encampments in the area has gotten out of control. The trail spans more the 15 miles from east Twain to just east of Eastern avenues. Homeless encampment crisis. Las Vegas residents living nearby...
Couples at Las Vegas airport get marriage license at pop-up bureau
Because so many couples come to Las Vegas to tie the know in February, the county has opened a temporary pop-up marriage licensing bureau at Harry Reid International Airport in the Terminal 1 baggage area near Carousel 5.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Is Getting A Second Chinatown
It’s been the same for years for anyone who has lived here. If you want to immerse yourself in the shopping, dining and culture of the countries of Asia, you head to Chinatown. And it’s always been in the same place. On the corner of Spring Mountain Road and Valley View.
travelweekly.com
Sahara Las Vegas refit results in "A Little More of Everything"
The Sahara Las Vegas, completing a yearslong $200 million renovation, has launched a marketing campaign touting "A Little More Everything." Elegant design elements, including a reimagined porte coche, accentuate the renovation. New restaurants include Balla Italian Soul by James Beard Award-winning chef Shawn McClain, Noodle Den by chef Guoming "Sam" Xin and Chickie's & Pete's Crabhouse and Sports Bar.
Clothes for Comfort drive underway for The Harbor program
The third annual clothing donation drive for The Harbor is underway. It's called Clothes for Comfort and is a benefit for families in need.
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
8newsnow.com
Licensed breeding business has 6 French bulldogs stolen
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A family needs your help to find six of their bulldogs, some of which were puppies. The family has a licensed breeding business called Light Skin Bullies LLC, and they said someone broke into their home and stole the dogs on the east side of the valley.
Comments / 0