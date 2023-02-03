Read full article on original website
The Steelers Should Target A Former Enemy In What Would Be A Strong 2023 Free Agency Move
As of now, the Pittsburgh Steelers only have two inside linebackers from the 2022 53-man roster under contract for the 2023 season. Veteran, Myles Jack and first-year player, Mark Robinson should be back in the black and gold next season. Aside from that, the front office is going to need to target more than one player in the position.
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey was asked the same question every time he tried recruiting players at Pro Bowl
It was reported last week that the Ravens would be franchise-tagging former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, and it could come under the Exclusive Franchise Tag. If that ends up being the case, Baltimore would "set the price" for an eventual potential trade of Jackson, though NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that he doesn't think the Ravens will end up trading the speedster.
NFLPA medical director makes shocking Damar Hamlin guarantee
NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer has offered a shocking and unexpected prediction regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Mayer served as a guest on the SiriusXM Doctor Radio "Heart to Heart" program and was asked if Hamlin will ever play in the NFL again.
The Three Dolphins Defenders Most Likely to Benefit from Fangio's Arrival
The Dolphins are set to hire former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator and with that will come a drastic change in scheme. We covered what Fangio’s scheme will generally look like and how it compares to previous defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s scheme already. However, there are specific players on Miami’s defense who stand to benefit from this change more than others.
A surprise headlines potential cuts by Bengals
The Bengals seem to be in a good spot heading into the offseason with a projected $35.73 million in cap space. However, things could get tricky once they pay QB Joe Burrow, who could reset the market in the coming months. Joe Mixon, RB. This move may be surprising, but...
Chicago Bears should look to sign both of the top defensive tackles in free agency
Javon Hargrave and Daron Payne represent the top two defensive tackles in free agency, and the Chicago Bears should look to sign both of them. The Chicago Bears can rebuild their defense in one off-season and can do it for a rather cheap cost. The franchise tag money for a defensive tackle is $18.9-million. If the Bears want to they can sign both Javon Hargrave and Daron Payne for the cost of one defensive tackle and Roquan Smith. A Roqan Smith extension was in the price range of one defensive tackle and with Smith no longer a part of the equation and the Chicago Bears in need of defensive line help adding the top two free agents is within the range of what the Bears can afford while not ignoring other positions of importance.
Steelers' Ramon Foster Takes Cue From AB And Claims James Harrison Committed Assault
Surely no one is surprised that former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making outlandish statements again. This time Brown is accusing his teammate, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison, for giving him CTE. CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, is a degenerative condition associated with repeated head injuries or blows to...
Seven-time Pro Bowl WR announces his retirement
“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short. Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career. Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…” Green wrote.
NFL Analyst Suggests Steelers Make A Shocking Cut During The 2023 Off-Season
The next month or so will be a critical time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to dig themselves out of a relatively insignificant cap salary hole. Some will be cut and others restructured in order to give the team the necessary financial capability to make moves in free agency, as well as sign their draft picks. Several names have been tossed around such as William Jackson III, Mitch Trubisky, Myles Jack, among others. It's anyone's guess as to where the organization will go, but there is no doubt that moves will be made. Some are highly anticipated, while there may be a couple surprises along the way.
