Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a Date Night at 2023 GRAMMYs
Jennifer Lopez looked happy as ever on Sunday night when she presented the first award of the televised portion of the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The triple-threat star looked stunning in a flashy Gucci gown that she paired with Bulgari jewelry. Lopez announced that Harry Styles won for Best Pop Vocal...
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'
Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed. When one...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker 'Excited' for Fun GRAMMY Awards Date Night (Exclusive)
Red carpet date night! Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shined on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion and the 19-year-old rocker were all smiles as they walked the carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about coming out to the star-studded event.
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
Megan Fox Arrives With Machine Gun Kelly at 2023 GRAMMYs After Suffering Concussion
Megan Fox ditched her wrist brace to escort Machine Gun Kelly to the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old actress sported a stunning cream cady beaded mermaid gown with a corset bodice and heart embroidered applique detailing from Zuhair Murad’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection that she paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Kelly matched his fiancée in a sparkling Dolce & Gabbana silver suit. When describing his style to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, he said the look was made of "angel skin."
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Pose on GRAMMYs Red Carpet After Suspending Divorce
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are together once more! On Sunday, the couple stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, nearly five months after they suspended their divorce proceedings. The couple opted for all-black looks, with Branch in a long-sleeved, tea-length dress and her husband wearing a leather jacket...
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
Kit Harington Announces He and Rose Leslie Are Expecting Baby No. 2
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are preparing to welcome baby no. 2! The 36-year-old Game of Thrones star shared the news on The Tonight Show, revealing that their 2-year-old son, whose name they have not revealed, is preparing to have a sibling. "He's really good. He's about to get the...
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Megan Fox Says She Suffered a Concussion and Broke Her Wrist Before GRAMMYs Party
Nothing was going to stop Megan Fox from attending Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs gala -- not even a medical emergency. The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she suffered a broken wrist and a concussion before attending the star-studded affair on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. She had been photographed at the event with Machine Gun Kelly, sporting an elegant Alexis Mabille strapless red gown. However, it was her hot-pink brace on her right hand that was hard to look past.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Talk Supporting Each Other in First Joint Interview (Exclusive)
It was date night for Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker at Spotify’s Best New Artist party on Thursday night in West Hollywood, and ET was there for the young couple's first joint interview. Speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura, D'Amelio and Barker gushed about their young romance and what...
Charles Kimbrough, 'Murphy Brown' Star, Dead at 86
Charles Kimbrough -- known for his role as news anchor Jim Dial Murphy Brown -- has died. He was 86. Kimbrough's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed to The New York Times that the actor died in Culver City, California, on Jan. 11. No cause of death has been released at this time.
'White Men Can't Jump' Remake: Watch Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Team Up in First Teaser
Ahead of its debut on Hulu, 20th Century Studios has shared the first official look at the upcoming White Men Can't Jump remake. Starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in similar roles first originated by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, the new film comes 31 years after the original became a box office hit and longtime favorite.
Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Go Instagram Official Ahead of 2023 GRAMMYs
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
Who Is Samara Joy? Everything to Know About the 2023 Best New Artist Winner
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards have crowned their Best New Artist... and it's Samara Joy!. The jazz singer took home the coveted award in a shocker on Sunday, accepting the honor from last year's winner, Olivia Rodrigo, over artists like Latto, Anitta and Maneskin. "I've been watchin' y'all on TV for...
