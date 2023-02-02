Read full article on original website
Richard Eugene Thomas
Richard Eugene Thomas, Athens, 66, passed away February 5th, 2023, peacefully in his own home after a 3-year battle with cancer. Born on June 16, 1956 in Athens, to the late, Richard and Thelma Gabriel) Thomas. He spent many years working for the Southern Ohio coal company in Meigs Mine #3 and #31. In his free time, Rich loved being outside, fishing, target shooting, hiking, camping and taking rides on his motorcycle were his favorite things to do.
James “Buck” Hall
James “Buck” Hall 88 passed away at his home, Surrounded by family. He is in a beautiful place now, Resting high upon the mountain, his life on earth is through. He is with his farther Jay Hall Sr. Mother Earthel Hall. Two brothers Jay Hall Jr. and Jerry Hall. His sisters Phyllis Stewart, Patty Eggleton. Wife Barbra Ann Hall and Vina Brown Hall, Infant Sister Margaret Hall.
Edna McCoy
Edna McCoy, 83 of Reedsville, OH, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born March 20, 1939, in Salyersville, KY, daughter of the late Harrison and Stella Cox Cole. Edna is survived by a son, Jeff McCoy; daughter, Sandra and...
