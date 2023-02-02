Richard Eugene Thomas, Athens, 66, passed away February 5th, 2023, peacefully in his own home after a 3-year battle with cancer. Born on June 16, 1956 in Athens, to the late, Richard and Thelma Gabriel) Thomas. He spent many years working for the Southern Ohio coal company in Meigs Mine #3 and #31. In his free time, Rich loved being outside, fishing, target shooting, hiking, camping and taking rides on his motorcycle were his favorite things to do.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO