KTBS
U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines
WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, along with 27 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, introduced legislation Tuesday to ban high-capacity gun magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings. “High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose...
Louisiana report shows that only 40% of recommendations implemented after audits
(The Center Square) — A new audit examining dozens of recommended changes for nine state agencies found only about 40% have been fully implemented more than two years later. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week titled "Implementation Status of Recommendations From Select Performance Audits Issued During Fiscal years 2019 through 2020."
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
8 p.m. - Biden to deliver State of the Union address before empowered GOP
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address comes at a pivotal moment as he lays out not only his accomplishments and agenda, but makes the case for his leadership ahead of an expected announcement about whether he'll run for reelection. Unlike his first two years in office, though,...
