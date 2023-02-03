ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

U.S. Senate Democrats unveil legislation to ban high-capacity gun magazines

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, along with 27 of his U.S. Senate colleagues, introduced legislation Tuesday to ban high-capacity gun magazines, which can be used on the type of semi-automatic firearm that is typically used in most mass shootings. “High-capacity magazines were designed for one purpose...
Louisiana report shows that only 40% of recommendations implemented after audits

(The Center Square) — A new audit examining dozens of recommended changes for nine state agencies found only about 40% have been fully implemented more than two years later. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week titled "Implementation Status of Recommendations From Select Performance Audits Issued During Fiscal years 2019 through 2020."
8 p.m. - Biden to deliver State of the Union address before empowered GOP

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address comes at a pivotal moment as he lays out not only his accomplishments and agenda, but makes the case for his leadership ahead of an expected announcement about whether he'll run for reelection. Unlike his first two years in office, though,...

