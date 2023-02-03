Wishbone Ash to release expanded 50th anniversary edition of classic album Argus
Wishbone Ash are to release an expanded edition of their classic 1972 album Argus , to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The new box set, which is due to arrive on April 14, includes two vinyl albums (a remastered version of the original album, plus a live album recorded in London and Memphis), three CDs (the remastered Argus plus demos, and two live albums), a DVD, and a 7" single. The set will also come with a numbered certificate of authenticity, and a 48-page book. Full track details below.
Originally released in April 28, 1972, Argus turned Wishbone Ash into international stars, pilfering from the band's history in hard rock, folk and electric blues to create a twin-guitar sound that was subsequently adopted by numerous other bands. A 30th anniversary edition was released in 2002.
Wishbone Ash, who are currently on tour in Europe, have also announced a new run of UK shows to celebrate another half-century: 50 years since the release of the live album Live Dates . The dates kick off at The Live Rooms in Chester on September 2, and climax at London's London O2 Academy in Islington on October 5. Dates below.
For the band's full list of live dates, which includes US shows in February and March, visit the Wishbone Ash website .
Wishbone Ash: Argus (50th Anniversary) tracklist
Disc 1 (LP)
Time Was
Sometime World
Blowin' Free
The King Will Come
Leaf and Stream
Warrior
Throw Down the Sword
Disc 2 (LP)
Blowin' Free - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Sometime World - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Time Was - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Warrior - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Blowin' Free - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Disc 3 (CD)
Time Was
Sometime World
Blowin' Free
The King Will Come
Leaf and Stream
Warrior
Throw Down the Sword
Time Was - Demo
The King Will Come - Demo
Warrior - Demo
Throw Down the Sword - Demo
Disc 4 (CD)
Blowin' Free - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Jail Bait - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
No Easy Road - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Baby What You Want Me to Do - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Sometime World - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
The Pilgrim - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Where Were You Tomorrow - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
End Announcement - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73
Disc 5 CD)
Time Was - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Blowin' Free - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Jail Bait - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Warrior - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
The Pilgrim - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Phoenix - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Blind Eye - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972
Disc 6 (DVD)
Blowin' Free - Introduction - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow
Backstage Interview 1 - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow
The Pilgrim - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow
Backstage Interview 2 - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow
End of Phoenix - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow
Jail Bait - Intro - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974
Warrior - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974
Blowin' Free - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974
Snippet of Phoenix - Outro - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974
Disc 7 (7")
No Easy Road - 1972 Single Version
Blowin' Free - 1972 Single Version
Wishbone Ash UK Live Dates tour
Sep 02: Chester The Live Rooms, UK
Sep 04: Lincoln The Drill, UK
Sep 06: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK
Sep 07: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, UK
Sep 08: Coventry HMV Empire, UK|
Sep 09: Wolverhampton KK'S Steel Mill, UK
Sep 10: Lytham Lowther Pavilion Theatre, UK
Sep 12: Southport The Atkinson, UK
Sep 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Sep 22: Holmfirth The Picturedrome & Box Office, UK
Sep 23: Bury The Met, UK
Sep 30: Gloucester Guildhall, UK
Oct 03: St George's Bristol, UK
Oct 04: Basingstoke The Haymarket, UK
Oct 05: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Comments / 1