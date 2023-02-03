Wishbone Ash to release expanded 50th anniversary edition of classic album Argus

Wishbone Ash are to release an expanded edition of their classic 1972 album Argus , to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The new box set, which is due to arrive on April 14, includes two vinyl albums (a remastered version of the original album, plus a live album recorded in London and Memphis), three CDs (the remastered Argus plus demos, and two live albums), a DVD, and a 7" single. The set will also come with a numbered certificate of authenticity, and a 48-page book. Full track details below.

Originally released in April 28, 1972, Argus turned Wishbone Ash into international stars, pilfering from the band's history in hard rock, folk and electric blues to create a twin-guitar sound that was subsequently adopted by numerous other bands. A 30th anniversary edition was released in 2002.

Wishbone Ash, who are currently on tour in Europe, have also announced a new run of UK shows to celebrate another half-century: 50 years since the release of the live album Live Dates . The dates kick off at The Live Rooms in Chester on September 2, and climax at London's London O2 Academy in Islington on October 5. Dates below.

For the band's full list of live dates, which includes US shows in February and March, visit the Wishbone Ash website .

Wishbone Ash: Argus (50th Anniversary) tracklist

Disc 1 (LP)

Time Was

Sometime World

Blowin' Free

The King Will Come

Leaf and Stream

Warrior

Throw Down the Sword

Disc 2 (LP)

Blowin' Free - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Sometime World - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Time Was - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Warrior - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Blowin' Free - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Disc 3 (CD)

Time Was

Sometime World

Blowin' Free

The King Will Come

Leaf and Stream

Warrior

Throw Down the Sword

Time Was - Demo

The King Will Come - Demo

Warrior - Demo

Throw Down the Sword - Demo

Disc 4 (CD)

Blowin' Free - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Jail Bait - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

No Easy Road - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Baby What You Want Me to Do - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Sometime World - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

The Pilgrim - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Where Were You Tomorrow - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

End Announcement - Live at Alexandra Palace 22.12.73

Disc 5 CD)

Time Was - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Blowin' Free - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Jail Bait - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Warrior - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

The Pilgrim - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Phoenix - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Blind Eye - Memphis Radio Broadcast 21.08.1972

Disc 6 (DVD)

Blowin' Free - Introduction - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow

Backstage Interview 1 - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow

The Pilgrim - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow

Backstage Interview 2 - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow

End of Phoenix - French TV Ina 24.2.73 - Live from the Rainbow

Jail Bait - Intro - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974

Warrior - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974

Blowin' Free - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974

Snippet of Phoenix - Outro - BTB (RTS) Swiss 5.1.1974

Disc 7 (7")

No Easy Road - 1972 Single Version

Blowin' Free - 1972 Single Version

(Image credit: Madfish)

Sep 02: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Sep 04: Lincoln The Drill, UK

Sep 06: Bury St Edmunds The Apex, UK

Sep 07: Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, UK

Sep 08: Coventry HMV Empire, UK|

Sep 09: Wolverhampton KK'S Steel Mill, UK

Sep 10: Lytham Lowther Pavilion Theatre, UK

Sep 12: Southport The Atkinson, UK

Sep 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Sep 22: Holmfirth The Picturedrome & Box Office, UK

Sep 23: Bury The Met, UK

Sep 30: Gloucester Guildhall, UK

Oct 03: St George's Bristol, UK

Oct 04: Basingstoke The Haymarket, UK

Oct 05: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Tickets are on sale now .