Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRiverside, CA
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
Trujillo, Greggio are named Fontana P.D. Employees of the Month
Two officers who arrested a suspected drug dealer were named the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employees of the Month for November of 2022. Officer Marcio Greggio and Officer Jorge Trujillo were honored during a recent Fontana City Council meeting. The Fontana P.D. gave this account of the incident:. On...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release....
iheart.com
Perris Dad Arrested for Fight, Brandishing Gun at HS Basketball Game
This happened earlier this year at a Centennial High School girls basketball game. A Perris man has been arrested for punching players and brandishing a gun at students. The man, identified as Thaddis Lamont Brooks IV was arrested for a number of charges including criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds and child abuse. He ALSO is facing charges of animal cruelty. According to Corona police.
foxla.com
2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley. MORENO VALLEY: Deputy Involved Shooting in the 25400 block of Filaree Ave. Please avoid the area at this time.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) February 6, 2023 Details remain limited as of 2:00 p.m. Monday. We'll have the latest updates The post Deputy-involved shooting in Moreno Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial
A jury has reached a verdict in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia, an official with Riverside County District Attorney's office confirmed Monday. He's accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In the first trial, the jury deliberated for a total of The post Verdict reached in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Feb. 2, 2023
The U.S. Marshals office is asking for help to find an escaped inmate from Sacramento and put him back behind bars. Marshals are looking for Jerome Hardix, 49. Hardix has family ties to Bakersfield and Lake Elsinore and was serving time for criminal threats at the Alternative Care Program. Hardix...
NBC Los Angeles
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
New video released in fatal police shooting of double amputee in Huntington Park
Authorities on Monday released new video showing the moments leading up to a fatal encounter between a double amputee and Huntington Park police last month. Huntington Park Police Chief Cosme Lozano said he wanted to release the video in order to establish transparency with the community, and indicated that the investigation into the shooting is […]
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Inmate Found Dead in Downtown Riverside Jail
IVERSIDE (CNS) – A 26-year-old inmate died at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, but there were no indications of foul play, authorities said Monday. The detainee, whose identity was not immediately released, was found comatose in a cell within Housing Unit 4-B of the downtown jail shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Another Long Beach restaurant robbed in recent rash of break-ins
Yet another Long Beach restaurant was robbed in the latest of a string of break-ins happening in the past two weeks.Ubuntu Café owner Fellippe Esteves said he knows the risk of having an all-patio restaurant, which is why he has a lot of security cameras monitoring his business. "It's all glass, and there's always in my mind," he said. "It's just a matter of when."On Saturday at 4 a.m., his fear finally came to fruition. One of his cameras captured two people with crowbars smashing a double-pane door and rummaging around the cafe. In the last two weeks, at least six...
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley, family says
Riverside County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia after they say he came toward them with a spike-tipped baseball bat.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boyfriend sets woman on fire after dousing her in lighter fluid, California police say
A woman called a friend to say her boyfriend doused her in lighter fluid and set her on fire, California police reported. The friend called Beaumont police, who found the burned woman at 7:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at a home where she had been taken, police said in a news release.
Fontana Herald News
Students at Rancho Cucamonga school become ill after eating gummy bears that contained marijuana
Several students at a Rancho Cucamonga school became sick when they consumed gummy bears that contained marijuana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Feb. 2, a Vineyard Junior High School student brought the gummy bears to school and gave them to students. Several of the students reported to school staff they felt ill afterwards.
Moreno Valley man arrested for Riverside fast food restaurant robberies
A 29-year-old Moreno Valley man has been arrested in a string of multiple fast food holdups in Riverside ranging from June 1, 2022 to Dec. 29, 2022. Gabriel Molina was arrested Jan. 27 at his Moreno Valley home after allegedly committing an armed robbery, according to the Riverside Police Department.Molina was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bail.Officers said that during the robberies, the suspect entered the restaurants with a gun and demanded money from the cash registers and safe before forcing employees into a back room before fleeing. During some of the robberies, Molina allegedly forced employees to give him their car keys and fled in their vehicles. The reported Riverside restaurants involved were Baker's fast food and Del Taco.
Comments / 2