LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in a McDonald's parking lot. The victim was identified as Jason Smith from Levittown.CBS News Philadelphia just got surveillance pictures from Bristol Township police showing the pick-up truck they say struck the victim Sunday afternoon. You can see the pictures in the video above.It happened in the McDonald's parking lot on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. Authorities say the pick-up driver stopped next to Smith's car, had an altercation with him, drove over Smith and left the scene.Police say the car is a 4-door, gray Chevy Silverado.The truck has "4 x 4" stickers on each side.It also has black rims and a vanity plate on the front.If you recognize the truck, call police.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO