ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Comments / 3

Related
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police

NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Gas leak in Trenton forces residents to evacuate home

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A gas leak is forcing nearly two dozen people out of their homes in Trenton. PSEG was at the scene working to fix the leak and resolved the problem Monday morning. This happened on the 100 block of Fulton Street.Crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Sunday.Two people were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, police said. CBS News Philadelphia was told 23 people are staying at a community center."They have good spirits and the kids are playing, or trying to. So everything is under control," Maria Richardson, Trenton's acting director of health and human services, said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in a McDonald's parking lot. The victim was identified as Jason Smith from Levittown.CBS News Philadelphia just got surveillance pictures from Bristol Township police showing the pick-up truck they say struck the victim Sunday afternoon. You can see the pictures in the video above.It happened in the McDonald's parking lot on the 7700 block of Bristol Pike in Levittown. Authorities say the pick-up driver stopped next to Smith's car, had an altercation with him, drove over Smith and left the scene.Police say the car is a 4-door, gray Chevy Silverado.The truck has "4 x 4" stickers on each side.It also has black rims and a vanity plate on the front.If you recognize the truck, call police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox5ny.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ as jackpot soars to $747M

NEW JERSEY - Saturday's Powerball drawing saw no jackpot winner, but a ticket worth $1M was bought in New Jersey. The ticket was purchased at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on S. Main St. in Milltown, Middlesex County. The winning numbers from Saturday's drawing are 2, 8, 15, 19, and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
tapinto.net

Rahway Residents Among Those Arrested During Motor Vehicle Stop in Linden

LINDEN, NJ — Three adults and three juveniles are in custody after Linden Police located multiple handguns during a motor vehicle stop. On Friday, January 27, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m. police stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terr. During the stop, officers observed a handgun...
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Man accused of barricading in NJ home fatally shot by police

FORT LEE, N.J. -- A man who allegedly barricaded himself in a New Jersey home with a teenager was fatally shot by police Saturday.The state Attorney General's office says Fort Lee Police officers were sent to a home on John Street just before 8:15 a.m. in response to a 911 call.Neighbors say a man barricaded himself in a Cedar Court condominium with a teenager who couldn't get out. They say officers tried talking to him for hours, and when officers tried getting the teen out from the third floor, the man became aggressive, throwing items out of the home.The man...
FORT LEE, NJ
tapinto.net

HEAVY Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road

HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today of a working fire at a home on Holland Road in Holmdel - it was soon updated to heavy fire, back up is being called in from local and county stations. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in.
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

East Brunswick: EBHS Senior is One of New Jersey's Youngest Patent Holders

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Though just a senior at East Brunswick High School, Srikar Srinivasan is one of New Jersey’s youngest patent holders. At only fourteen, Srinivasan received a US patent for his automatic pet paw washer and dryer in March 2020. Since then, he has finished the innovation’s prototype and is looking to bring it to market.  Years of tiresome efforts to wash his dog’s paws after each walk inspired Srinivasan to create the automatic pet paw washer and dryer. Today, most paw washers today come in the form of a tube that must be filled with water and require dog...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy