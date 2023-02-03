ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play Ball! Are You Ready For An Amazing Internship In Missoula?

Are you ready to have an amazing summer of baseball and get paid? Our Missoula PaddlHeads have some awesome internship opportunities. Most days I absolutely hate being an adult. I wish I could go back to summer as a kid when we just played baseball every day and had fun. Does this sound like you? Well then have I got a gig you'll love! Our own Missoula PaddleHeads just announced 10 internship opportunities that include pay and housing! Here is what they are looking for.
This Montana Town Is A Proven Winter Activity Paradise

Winter in Montana can sometimes feel like it’s going to last forever; if you let it. There is so much that a person can do to enjoy the season and not all of it has to do with barreling down a mountain with skis or a snowboard attached to your feet. Sometimes it is as simple as just getting out of the house and getting some fresh air. There are so many different amazing places to go to in the winter in Montana, it is hard to choose just one. Last weekend we were able to get out and enjoy one of our favorite winter places to spend some time.
How Eagles are Being Kept Safe in the Bitterroot

Every year local rock climbers "lose" some of the most popular routes in Western Montana. But it's all about keeping some peace and quiet for local birds of prey. The Mill Creek Canyon north of Hamilton on the Bitterroot Mountain Front includes some of the best climbing routes in West Central Montana and is also a popular destination for hikers and horseback riders.
This Exciting Hobby In Montana Is Gaining In Popularity

The sports card and collectibles hobby has blown up over the past few years, and Montana, is no exception. There has been a renewed interest in the industry from both the manufacturers and collectors. I recently spoke with Jason Rivers from Zootown Sports Cards about the renewed interest. It definitely...
Missoula’s Pothole Patrol: Here’s How to Help

It's that time of winter again when our Missoula streets begin losing their long battle against winter and begin to resemble the Baja 500 on a bad day, rather than the peaceful streets of the Garden City. We're talking about Pothole Season. And from what we've been able to notice...
10 Romantic Things to Do in Missoula Besides Going Out to Eat

Whether you love to celebrate Valentine’s Day, think the holiday is a capitalist scam, or find yourself somewhere in between, you may find yourself looking for something special to do with your significant other in the next two weeks. And if you’ve been attached for a while, going out to dinner, or buying flowers, chocolate, or jewelry might just feel a little cliché.
“Will Missoula Schools Run Out Of Class Space?”

Missoula County Public Schools leaders are being thrown curve balls, as they try to figure out a boom in high school populations, while elementary class sizes slump. But administrators say a far larger unknown is how the city's housing shifts are going to force them to adjust operations to accommodate for unexpected growth and change.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award

Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
Now We Know Why the Reserve Street Bridge Has No Lights

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO's Nick Chrestenson asked an interesting question recently during one of our open phone segments on Talk Back. He wanted to know why there aren’t any lights on the Reserve Street Bridge. He was curious because it is something his grandmother frequently questioned. A...
Burglar Shot by Missoula Homeowner Passes Away

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, a man who was shot multiple times by a Missoula homeowner during a burglary passed away. According to Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett, officers responded Sunday afternoon to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Brooks Street.
Pros and Cons of the Higgins Avenue Project in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO News spoke to Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Liquid Planet in downtown Missoula on Tuesday about his strong opposition to the City of Missoula’s ‘Road Diet’ proposal for Higgins Avenue. After attending a recent city council meeting, Billadeau put together a ‘synopsis...
