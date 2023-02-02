ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tribune-Review

Former 4th-round pick Renell Wren jockeys to be part of 2023 Steelers defensive line

Not bad work if you can get it: a reported $207,000 for about 6 seconds on the clock. But that wasn’t necessarily what Renell Wren wanted out of the 2022 NFL season. A defensive tackle who entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Wren spent all but six days of this past regular season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. By the end of it, though, Wren had earned “call-ups” for the Steelers’ final two games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Killed By NFL Script Writers Since 2010

If the NFL is truly scripted, the Pittsburgh Steelers would probably like a different script. Arian Foster joked about the NFL being entirely scripted, and the internet has been blowing up on it, with all the different scenarios that would be on the script. It still raises some good ideas of what some Steelers players might think of their scripts, and if it should change or not.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby

Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
BOSTON, MA
WIBW

Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70

LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lecompton native Marvin Kellum, who helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, has died at the age of 70. Officials with Historic Lecompton announced on Sunday, Feb. 5, that former Pittsburgh Steeler and Lecompton native Marvin Buddy Kellum, passed away on Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 70.
LECOMPTON, KS

