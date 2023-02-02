Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
NFL Insider: Pittsburgh Steelers Paying Heavy Attention To Particular Draft Prospect at Senior Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be scouting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright during Saturday’s Senior Bowl. The Steelers would use him as a guard if drafted, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Wright was a former five-star recruit, per the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes...
Steelers' TJ Watt Cannot Be Bothered With Obnoxious Comments From NFL LT Taylor Lewan
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem likely to be in the hunt for a strong offensive tackle. They need to ensure they protect their young quarterback, Kenny Pickett. One name that has come up quite a bit in free agency is Taylor Lewan. Lewan is entering his 10th season in the league...
Former 4th-round pick Renell Wren jockeys to be part of 2023 Steelers defensive line
Not bad work if you can get it: a reported $207,000 for about 6 seconds on the clock. But that wasn’t necessarily what Renell Wren wanted out of the 2022 NFL season. A defensive tackle who entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019, Wren spent all but six days of this past regular season on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. By the end of it, though, Wren had earned “call-ups” for the Steelers’ final two games.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Steelers Pending 2023 Free Agent Would Be 'Surprised' If Team Does Not Try And Keep Him In Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players from 2022 who will have the opportunity to explore free agency once the new league begins in March. It is anyone's guess as to who the team is going to attempt to re-sign and which individuals will end up elsewhere in 2023. A lot of the talk has been surrounding cornerback, Cameron Sutton, safety Terrell Edmunds and defensive lineman, Larry Ogunjobi. Due to the emergence of rookie tight end, Connor Heyward late in the year, there has not been a ton of discussion when it comes to backup tight end, Zach Gentry.
Bracketology Watch: CBS Predicts Pitt Will Play Close to Home
Pitt Panthers fans won't have to travel far to see their team play in the Big Dance
Steelers Killed By NFL Script Writers Since 2010
If the NFL is truly scripted, the Pittsburgh Steelers would probably like a different script. Arian Foster joked about the NFL being entirely scripted, and the internet has been blowing up on it, with all the different scenarios that would be on the script. It still raises some good ideas of what some Steelers players might think of their scripts, and if it should change or not.
Bruins Fans Will Love This Compliment From Penguins’ Sidney Crosby
Even one of the greatest NHL players of all time is thoroughly impressed by what the Bruins have done thus far this season. Boston entered the All-Star break with a league-best 83 points, seven more than the next-highest team (Carolina Hurricanes) on the totem pole. The Bruins managed to separate themselves in a very talented and competitive Eastern Conference, where six teams currently have between 60 and 76 points on the campaign.
Lecompton native who helped lead Steelers to 2 Super Bowl victories dies at 70
LECOMPTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Lecompton native Marvin Kellum, who helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, has died at the age of 70. Officials with Historic Lecompton announced on Sunday, Feb. 5, that former Pittsburgh Steeler and Lecompton native Marvin Buddy Kellum, passed away on Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 70.
Antonio Brown: Former Steelers teammate 'gave me CTE'
Brown took to social media on Friday to reveal that he has experienced “super aggressive” behavior after he got hit “one time” by former longtime Steelers linebacker James Harrison.
Blake Hinson Grateful to Factor in Pitt's Resurgence
Blake Hinson is thankful he could be a major part of the Pitt Panthers' push for an NCAA Tournament berth.
