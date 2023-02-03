Read full article on original website
Darin Weidman
5d ago
Seems like an awful light sentence considering the damage that would of been done if his bomb making skills would have been better. So we're going to give him five years to read up on it? Hone his skills?
My Facts > Your Feelings
5d ago
I'm not an expert at sentencing BOMBERS, but that seems like a really short sentence...
Theodore Harris
6d ago
yes thats are he got dam prison is joke people in school 🏫 do more thime than that
Texas pilot faces decades in federal prison after admitting he crashed plane and seriously injured undocumented immigrants in failed smuggling attempt
A 46-year-old Texas pilot pleaded guilty late last week to a federal crime in connection with a Dec. 30, 2021, plane crash that exposed his attempted smuggling of five undocumented immigrants. Tobias Penner Peters admitted Thursday that he crashed a small plane with five undocumented immigrants aboard not long after...
hstoday.us
Texas Man Arrested on Felony Charges of Assaulting Police During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A Texas man has been arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
kgns.tv
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas investigating cartels for fentanyl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The fentanyl crisis continues to target the Laredo community. Last week the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani made a visit to the Gateway City where he answered questions from community members. According to Hamdani, fentanyl has become a highly popular...
tpr.org
Men put in prison cages without bathrooms or beds, say reform groups
While a hunger strike continues to roil Texas prisons, a complaint of additional inhumane and unsanitary treatment of inmates has been sent to the state prison ombudsman. Two prison reform groups alleged in a complaint that prison officials at the Gib Lewis unit in East Texas have regularly — and for days — left men in holding cells without beds, without the ability to fully lay down, and without access to bathrooms.
hstoday.us
ERO San Antonio Removes Honduran Fugitive Wanted for Homicide in His Home Country
Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Antonio, with assistance from ERO Honduras and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement task force, removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive wanted in Honduras for homicide on Jan. 27. Wilmer Manuel Castro Murillo, 44, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing...
actionnews5.com
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Andrew Castillo was found guilty of aggravated assault of a child younger than 6 years old, KCBD reports. After about 25 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Castillo guilty of molesting a young girl in 2018 when she was just 3 years old. He was...
kttn.com
Nine from Texas arrested for illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills
Nine Texas individuals were arrested in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown, are charged...
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
KTSA
Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars for his role in a shooting that forced the lockdown of a San Antonio high school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaleb Rackley, taking him into custody just before 6 P.M. Tuesday. Rackley and another...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud
SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
South Texas reports highest number of CBP-related deaths
Congress in late 2020 directed the Department of Homeland Security to change the way U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports deaths of people in custody.
Texas passed a missing persons reporting law. Does it work?
“John and Joseph’s Law,” which went into effect in September 2021, requires police across Texas to enter cases into the national, public database within 60 days of someone filing an official missing persons report with that agency.
Texas Woman Smashes Husband's Car After Catching Him With Another Woman
The woman allegedly smashed her husband's car with a baseball bat before backing her car into it.
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald’s father awaits trial in Jamaica, accused of murdering two of his wives
SAN ANTONIO – A day after Andre McDonald was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his wife Andreen McDonald, sources confirmed to KSAT 12 that McDonald’s father is awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his ex-wife and current wife. Everton McDonald,...
Shocking Details Emerge About Suspect In Dallas Zoo Missing Monkeys Case
The suspect said he would go back to the Dallas Zoo and try to take more animals because "he loved them."
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Texas couple accused of selling Fentanyl to kids
A Texas couple is accused of selling fentanyl-laced pills to middle school kids. Three students died, six others are in the hospital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report
Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December. Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.
Nearly 1M drivers at risk of losing licenses. Are you one of them?
Texas judges have the right to keep drivers from renewing their license if they don't pay traffic tickets or the fines associated with delaying payment — and our investigation found nearly one million current orders to do just that. Our KXAN investigation found it's a system keeping people from driving to work, and childcare, and often trapping families in a cycle of debt.
San Angelo LIVE!
20-Year-Old Woman Indicted for Improper Relationship with Young Boy
SAN ANGELO, TX – A 20-year-old Hutto woman was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend after she was accused of having sex with a preteen San Angelo boy. According to court documents, on Feb. 4, 2023, Bailee Grace Thomasson, 20, was booked into the...
