Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Discover the Top Three Must-See Destinations in the Houston Area for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston Just Got More Fun: Largest Trampoline Park Chain Comes to TownAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million
The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
Yardbarker
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yardbarker
Yankees Officially Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
Danish played for the Red Sox in 2022 and made 32 appearances out of the Boston bullpen and compiled a 5.13 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched. The 28-year-old began his Major League Baseball career with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and spent three seasons with the club.
Yardbarker
Yankees still have a chance to clear over $10 million off the books
If the Yankees want to make any additional moves this off-season, offloading some bad contracts is a priority. It is no secret the general manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson for months now, at the very least saving a portion of his salary and allocating it toward another position.
Yardbarker
Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres
One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Yardbarker
Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter
In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
Yardbarker
Who is the Braves top prospect? Keith Law has his answer
In recent years, blockbuster trades and talented prospects graduating have decimated the Braves farm system. Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, and Joe Jimenez required more than a handful of the club’s top prospects, while Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider turned into two of the best rookie campaigns we have ever seen. So, where does that leave the Braves farm system?
Yardbarker
Sean Newcomb finds a new home in San Francisco
After a blistering start to his major-league career with the Braves, Sean Newcomb fell off a cliff and was eventually traded to the Cubs early last season in exchange for Jesse Chavez. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better for Newcomb in Chicago. In 17 appearances for the Cubs, Newk recorded an unsightly 9.13 ERA and was eventually designated for assignment. Now, he has a new home, as the San Francisco Giants just signed him to a minor-league deal.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
The Minnesota Twins are less than two months away from Opening Day. The Twins had a very active offseason, signing free agents Christian Vazquez and Joey Gallo, re-signing Carlos Correa, and trading away Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez and prospects. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation...
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Anthony Rendon
Heading into the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Rendon has yet to significantly impact the team anywhere but the payroll. Outside of the 60-game season in 2020, his first year with the Angels, Rendon has played in just 157 of 384...
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
Yardbarker
Eagles legend: Cardinals should 'absolutely not' hire Giants' Mike Kafka
Philadelphia Eagles legend Donovan McNabb made it clear he's convinced the Arizona Cardinals should not hire New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka as their new head coach. "Absolutely not," McNabb answered when asked about the topic during an appearance on Fox Sports 910 Phoenix, per Donnie Druin of FanNation's...
Yardbarker
Giants: James Bradberry expresses interest in returning to New York
The New York Giants made a difficult decision last offseason, parting ways with starting cornerback James Bradberry. The Giants were forced to release Bradberry late into the offseason due to salary cap restraints. Bradberry went on to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles and will be starting this Sunday as Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Insider offers updated contract figures for Giants QB Daniel Jones
There's more information about the type of contract New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could land this offseason. "The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY," SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported on Monday. "Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would 'explore' Jones if he were available, said he’d have a 'hard time' justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? 'Sure,' the exec said, 'but not above.'"
Yardbarker
New Team Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
SNY's Ian Begley (on his show "The Putback") reports that a new team to show interest in Reddish is the Denver Nuggets. Via Begley: "I've heard that Denver had registered some interest in Cam Reddish recently, so you can add Denver to the name of teams that has had interest in Cam Reddish. I also think the Knicks had contact more recently with Detroit on a potential Reddish deal, so keep an eye there."
Comments / 1