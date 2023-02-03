Read full article on original website
Frisco ISD schedules makeup day for iced-out classes
Frisco ISD announced it would use one of two available bad weather days to make up for missed classes due to ice storm. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Frisco ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed time after nearly an entire week of school was canceled due to a statewide sweep of ice and snow.
Dallas ISD cancels classes Feb. 3 due to winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will remain closed Feb. 3 due to the winter weather, with district office staff working remotely. Late Feb. 2, the district announced that all schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal...
Dallas ISD to resume operations with a two-hour delay Feb. 3 following winter storm
Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas ISD will reopen all schools and offices Feb. 3 due to the winter weather subsiding. All schools and offices will open two hours later than their normal schedule, the district announced on social media. Dallas ISD...
Stone Center of Texas bringing backyard, outdoor essentials on Preston Road
Stone Center of Texas sells exterior supplies to make hardscapes easy. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Stone Center of Texas, which sells supplies for backyard needs and outdoor decor, will open in mid-April at 4326 Preston Road, Frisco. The Texas-based chain location offers stone, fireplaces, pavers, grills, lighting and irrigation products, or...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 1 due to icy conditions
Richardson ISD has canceled the school day and all after-school events, activities and games on Feb. 1 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Richardson ISD is closing all schools and offices Feb. 1 due to the winter storm warning forecast...
Plano issues update on closures, road conditions as winter weather continues
According to a news release from the city of Plano, the streets are "icy and slick," and conditions are worse than Jan. 31. (Courtesy City of Plano) As Texas heads into its third day of inclement weather, the city of Plano has released an update regarding closures, road conditions and accidents.
Plano announces altered trash collection plan for Feb. 2-4 due to icy weather
The public works department's goal is to be caught up by the end of Thursday, Feb. 2. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Despite icy roads, Plano residents may not have to wait much longer for trash and recycling pickups. The city of Plano has issued an update outlining the public works department’s...
Dallas launches 2 programs to help residents weatherize homes
The city of Dallas has launched two new programs to help homeowners weatherize their houses. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The city of Dallas has launched two new programs aimed at helping homeowners make their houses more resilient to extreme weather conditions. The first of the programs, Whole Home Dallas, is...
Running for council? Feb. 17 filing deadline for Argyle, Flower Mound, Highland Village
Residents in Denton County have until Feb. 17 to file for council elections. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Residents interested in running for a spot on their respective city or town's council have just over a week to file. Completed applications must be turned into the resident's city or town secretary by...
Dallas preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3
Snow and ice begin to melt on White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Dallas officials said the city is preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3 as extreme winter weather in the city begins to subside. Public Works Director Ali Hatefi said street conditions were improving “very...
Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2 as winter weather continues in Denton County
Icy conditions have forced officials to keep Argyle Town Hall closed through Feb. 2. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Argyle Town Hall will remain closed until at least Feb. 2 due to the winter storm sitting over Denton County, per the town's official website. Officials are hoping to reopen town hall at...
Several Plano services closed due to winter weather
The city of Plano is temporarily closing some of its services due to the winter storm. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Due to inclement weather, the city of Plano has temporarily closed a number of facilities and services. According to a news release from the city, the following closures are in effect:
Fossil Creek Liquor brings booze to Lakewood with 15th North Texas location
Fossil Creek Liquor opened its 15th Dallas-Fort Worth location in Lakewood. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Fossil Creek Liquor opened a new location in early January at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. The storefront is the liquor store chain’s 15th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The company sells fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections. 214-954-7674. https://fossilcreekliquor.com/
UrgentVet offers pet care for minor illnesses, injuries in west Frisco
The pet clinic opened late January in west Frisco to offer pet care without replacing a primary veterinarian or a 24-hour clinic. (Courtesy UrgentVet) UrgentVet is open for pets and their owners at 2727 Main St., Ste. 660, in Frisco after a soft opening Jan. 26. The pet clinic offers...
Collin College, Toyota to offer new automotive opportunities fall 2023
Students work on a car in the automotive bay at Collin College Technical Campus. (Sara Carpenter/Collin College) Thanks to a partnership with Toyota, Collin College students may enroll in the Technician Training & Education Network, or T-TEN, program in fall 2023. According to a news release from the college, the...
City of Dallas closes various facilities, services due to winter weather
Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Due to winter weather in the region, a number of city facilities and services have been canceled for Jan. 31. Below is a list of impacted facilities and operations.
Icy conditions expected in Dallas-Fort Worth through end of week
Freezing rain Feb. 1 throughout North Texas created unsafe driving conditions, according to experts. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The snow may have slowed, but the National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions through Feb. 3 for the region, said Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, who works in the agency’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
Highland Village officials: Sand crews working Jan. 31 to alleviate icy conditions
A winter weather blast hit North Texas this week, forcing closures in the city of Highland Village. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) In an effort to alleviate icy road conditions, street crews will be sanding major thoroughfares in Highland Village on Jan. 31, officials said in a release. City hall will remain...
Del Campo Empanadas now open in Flower Mound
Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Del Campo Empanadas) Del Campo Empanadas is now open at its new location in Lakeside in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 901 Long Prairie Road next to Starbucks. Hours are 11 a.m.-8...
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
