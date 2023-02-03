ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Fossil Creek Liquor brings booze to Lakewood with 15th North Texas location

Fossil Creek Liquor opened its 15th Dallas-Fort Worth location in Lakewood. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Fossil Creek Liquor opened a new location in early January at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. The storefront is the liquor store chain’s 15th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The company sells fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections. 214-954-7674. https://fossilcreekliquor.com/
DALLAS, TX
Icy conditions expected in Dallas-Fort Worth through end of week

Freezing rain Feb. 1 throughout North Texas created unsafe driving conditions, according to experts. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The snow may have slowed, but the National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain and treacherous driving conditions through Feb. 3 for the region, said Meteorologist Sarah Barnes, who works in the agency’s Dallas-Fort Worth office.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
