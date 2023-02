After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12. The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO