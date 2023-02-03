ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutley, NJ

Boys Varsity Basketball beats Newark Academy 60 – 36

Nutley scored 23 points in the second quarter to open up a 22-point halftime lead and held on to defeat Newark Academy, 60-36. Junior Eric Thompson scored 19 points, while Senior Anthony Pinal added 18. The Raiders host Bloomfield on Thursday at 6pm.
NEWARK, NJ

