Credible complaints against judges in Colorado are on the rise. The state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline, which investigates allegations of professional misconduct against judges, said it advanced four formal complaints against state judges that they found to have merit as many formal complaints as had been filed in the past 12 years, according to the Denver Post. Commission Vice-Chair David Prince believes more people are reporting allegations after a high-profile scandal involved top judicial officials. Public discipline of judges in Colorado is rare with just six judges facing any kind of repercussions since 2010. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO