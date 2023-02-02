Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
Cold case: Have you seen this woman missing since 2006?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing on Nov. 19, 2006.
Man accused of leading attacks on New Mexico elected leaders pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Pena, the man accused of leading attacks on a number of elected officials’ homes pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Investigators say over the span of two months Pena hired men to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two house lawmakers. Monday, Pena was indicted on 14 […]
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
KJCT8
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
1310kfka.com
Credible complaints filed against CO judges spiking
Credible complaints against judges in Colorado are on the rise. The state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline, which investigates allegations of professional misconduct against judges, said it advanced four formal complaints against state judges that they found to have merit as many formal complaints as had been filed in the past 12 years, according to the Denver Post. Commission Vice-Chair David Prince believes more people are reporting allegations after a high-profile scandal involved top judicial officials. Public discipline of judges in Colorado is rare with just six judges facing any kind of repercussions since 2010. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.
Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud
According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas.
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
newmexicopbs.org
Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”
02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
kjzz.com
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
cpr.org
‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
ksl.com
Utah corrections officer charged with sharing inappropriate photo of inmate
MOAB — A corrections deputy for the Grand County Sheriff's Office was charged Monday after allegedly taking an inappropriate picture of an inmate and sharing it with a co-worker. Ronald Frederick Eug Dolphin, 26, of Moab, is charged in 7th District Court with sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult,...
foodsafetynews.com
Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders
Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped the Tyre Nichols beating
Colorado passed a sweeping bill of police reforms back in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a police officer. A co-sponsor of that law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
Nearly 600 people in Colorado have been missing for over a year
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, nearly 600 people have been missing in the state for at least a year.
searchlightnm.org
Turmoil at PED: Deputy cabinet secretary resigns after only eight days
Just eight days after Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin ascended to one of the highest posts at New Mexico’s Public Education Department, the former lawyer and partner at Cuddy & McCarthy is already stepping down. The resignation of the deputy cabinet secretary comes in the wake of Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ retirement...
Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
