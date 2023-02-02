ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hjackso
3d ago

She’s lost her grip on reality. It’s almost scary what lies she will tell to get what she wants. Crazy

Reply
12
Robert de Conch
3d ago

oh it's real technical all them technicalities......like all that proof in court.....right tiny tina.....

Reply
4
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Prosecutor: Riverton Walmart Has One Of The Highest Theft Rates in Nation; Criminals Say They Don’t Care If Caught

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s legislative Senate Judiciary Committee was unanimous Friday in advancing two proposed laws tightening the state’s criminal justice system – one punishing repeat thieves, and another punishing people who keep fentanyl near children. If it becomes law, House...
RIVERTON, WY
KJCT8

Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1310kfka.com

Credible complaints filed against CO judges spiking

Credible complaints against judges in Colorado are on the rise. The state’s Commission on Judicial Discipline, which investigates allegations of professional misconduct against judges, said it advanced four formal complaints against state judges that they found to have merit as many formal complaints as had been filed in the past 12 years, according to the Denver Post. Commission Vice-Chair David Prince believes more people are reporting allegations after a high-profile scandal involved top judicial officials. Public discipline of judges in Colorado is rare with just six judges facing any kind of repercussions since 2010. Read more at https://www.denverpost.com/.
COLORADO STATE
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
newmexicopbs.org

Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”

02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kjzz.com

Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show

As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law

Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
DENVER, CO
foodsafetynews.com

Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders

Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
searchlightnm.org

Turmoil at PED: Deputy cabinet secretary resigns after only eight days

Just eight days after Jacquelyn Archuleta-Staehlin ascended to one of the highest posts at New Mexico’s Public Education Department, the former lawyer and partner at Cuddy & McCarthy is already stepping down. The resignation of the deputy cabinet secretary comes in the wake of Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus’ retirement...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KREX

Alleged harassment at Starbucks in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County latest crime of the week involves a road-rage-fueled tirade at a local Starbucks. It’s not yet clear what triggered the initial road rage. It happened on January 11 around 5 p.m. and afterward, a man driving a white Dodge RAM power Wagon crew cab […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

