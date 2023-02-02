Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vucommodores.com
Dores Fall to Bulldogs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ciaja Harbison scored 19 points and had four steals while playing the full 40 minutes, but Vanderbilt women’s basketball couldn’t overcome Georgia’s efficient offense in a 79-61 loss on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Georgia shot 67 percent from the field (28 of...
vucommodores.com
Out Front at The Hayt
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Vanderbilt stole the show with some exciting and dominating golf over 36 holes Sunday during the John Hayt Invitational at the Sawgrass Country Club. Defending national championship Gordon Sargent holds the outright lead, Reid Davenport (competing as an individual) paced the field for most...
vucommodores.com
Vandy Splits Tigers Doubleheader
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt men’s tennis opened home play Saturday with a victory over the Tigers of TSU and a loss to those of Princeton. Clinching the doubles point were Macsen Sisam and Joubert Klopper taking the 6-4 victory on Court 3 and Michael Ross and Nathan Cox coming out on top at Court 2—giving the Commodores a 1-0 advantage going into singles play.
vucommodores.com
Welcome to Paradise
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt begins its spring season Monday at the FAU Paradise Invitational under the sunny sky of Florida. Hosted by Florida Atlantic University at the Osprey Point Golf Course, the field of Vandy, Colorado State, Kennesaw State, Kansas State, Georgia Southern, Mercer, Missouri, Nebraska, South Florida, UTSA and Wisconsin will be competing for the team title.
vucommodores.com
Still Undefeated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt women’s tennis team defeated Louisville 6-1 in its home opener Friday, improving to 4-0 on the season. “Overall, really happy with the team’s performance today against Louisville in our first home match of the spring. I thought we competed really well in both doubles and singles,” head coach Aleke Tsoubanos said. “Louisville is a talented team, and I think we showed some grit and some disciple that allowed us to pull through some competitive matches today.”
vucommodores.com
Ballard Named Newcomer of the Month Again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the second time this season, Alyssa Ballard has been honored with a Southland Bowling League award. Ballard, on Friday, was named the league’s Newcomer of the Month for her performances in January. She was also tabbed the Newcomer (and Bowler) of the Month for November.
vucommodores.com
Exhibition Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt welcomes Ohio State to town Saturday for a noon exhibition at the Vanderbilt Indoor Facility at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. Saturday’s exhibition will serve as preparation for the season-opener Friday, February 10, against Colorado at the Vanderbilt Lacrosse Complex. The...
biloxinewsevents.com
Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam
Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Students, Staff React to TikTok Restrictions
Now that the University of Mississippi says no one can use campus Wi-Fi for TikTok, students seem to be, well, entirely unaffected. Biology and chemistry major, Michael Davis, says that there are other ways to access TikTok. “You’ll just have to use your data or strictly use it off campus,...
Country music’s Ashley McBryde, Chapel Hart lead music lineup for one of Mississippi’s most anticipated spring festivals
One of Mississippi’s most anticipated arts spring festivals announced the music lineup for the weekend of art demonstrations and entertainment venues. The Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford released its 2023 music lineup on Thursday. The weekend’s music lineup features county singer Ashley McBryde, southern rock artist Marcus King...
DeSoto Times Today
Crawfish Haven’s Cajun dishes taste like what you would find in N’awlins
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Crawfish Haven. 2100 Goodman Road.
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South podiatrist pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. According to court documents, Marion Shaun...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
Comments / 0