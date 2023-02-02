Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rose Marie Firestone of Jarvisburg, February 5
Rose Marie Firestone, 63, went to be with her Lord on February 5, 2023 In Chesapeake, VA. She was born August 21, 1959 in Roanoke Rapids, NC and raised in the Baptist faith. Rose was the daughter of the late Joe Redden Harrington and the late Rosalie Elizabeth Acree. She was also predeceased by her sister, Mary Alice Thomas and her brothers, Terry Allen and George Clayton.
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
‘Wisdom’ begins historical journey
MAXTON — On display at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian housed in Old Main at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, i
Treveon Govan captures OBX diversity through a lens
His ‘Cinematic Youth’ photos feature the Pioneer Theater. As he has talked with friends about the issue of diversity on the Outer Banks, Treveon Govan began to realize how diverse his friends and family here are. “It wasn’t so much about the land or food, but more so...
Registration open for the “Introductory Fisheries Science for NC Fishers” online lessons
Registration is open for North Carolina Sea Grant’s popular “Introductory Fisheries Science for NC Fishers” training. Scott Baker and Sara Mirabilio, fisheries specialists with over 45 years of combined experience, will bring together state experts in new online lessons designed for saltwater anglers and members of our state’s wild-capture and farm-raised seafood industry.
February 2023 Dare County Service Pin Recipients
Three Dare County employees were recognized with a service pin presentation at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. Radcliff Hester, Transportation Program Supervisor for the Dare County Public Services Department’s Transportation Division, 10-year pin. April Farence, Assistant...
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this charming spot in North Carolina.
Horror film ‘The Devil’s Stomping Ground’ based on haunted camping spot in North Carolina
CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A legendary haunted campground in North Carolina is the basis of a recently released horror film. “The Devil’s Stomping Ground” follows 15 college film students who come to rural North Carolina to film their senior short project, according to the film’s IMBd page. The plot of the film is based […]
NC Chinese Lantern Festival shatters economic impact record
This year the festival brought in more than $7 million when it came to economic impact for the area.
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Virginia Beach and the good he is doing for the community.
Earthquake risks in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and neighboring Syria Monday. More than 2,700 people have been killed. About 20,000 earthquakes occur annually around the globe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s approximately 55 earthquakes per day worldwide. Despite the history of deadly earthquakes in...
Poll: Majority Want to Make ‘North Carolinian’ An Official Dialect
While many people across America still use phrases such as these, and speak in their region’s own dialect, recent studies have found that, as America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out – and the more we move around, the more the rough edges of our conversation style get whittled down. Just a few years ago, the British government acted to protect Welsh by making it an official language, thereby preserving its use. Should the same happen across America?
North Carolina Native Shares Black History Facts You May Not Know #IDKMYDE
It’s Black History Month! I know we all learn some facts in school and over the years from family, but the history is so much deeper than that. There are tons of black history facts that we do not learn in school or your family may not even know to share with you when you’re younger. These facts are still quite important when it comes to understanding where we come from as a culture.
Details of Chinese spy balloon shoot-down: Virginia F-22 blasted object with Sidewinder missile just 6 miles off SC coast
Air fuel tankers from North Carolina and South Carolina helped supply an F-22 from Virginia, which fired the Sidewinder missile.
Bottles of Jack Daniel's litter part of interstate ramp in North Carolina after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey littered part of a North Carolina interstate ramp Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Video above shows the scene Tuesday morning) An image from an NCDOT camera shows a tractor-trailer and boxes and bottles of Jack Daniel's whiskey scattered on...
North Carolina Navy veteran gets home makeover
After years of Danny and Tina searching for the help, they needed to restore their home.
Pictures: Chinese spy balloon seen over the Carolinas
Some South Carolina and North Carolina residents have taken pictures of the suspected Chinese spy balloon that can be seen here:
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
