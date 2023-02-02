Read full article on original website
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Police killing of double amputee in wheelchair sparks outcry and demand for answers
LOS ANGELES — The death of a double amputee wielding a large knife whom police shot in Huntington Park, California, has sparked a national outcry against the use of force against a person with a disability. Police say Anthony Lowe, a Black man who lost both his legs last...
Nathan Chasing Horse was banished from reservation in 2015 for alleged abuse
Eight years before “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested for alleged sexual abuse — accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous girls as young as 13, according to police records — he was banished from a Montana reservation over similar accusations. “The federal government was asleep at the wheel,” Roxanne Gourneau told The Post Thursday. Gourneau was one of the elected leaders on the Fort Peck reservation in Montana who officially banished the actor from the tribal lands in 2015. She said she can’t believe it took so long for him to be arrested by Las Vegas police. “We’d heard reports and rumors of him being investigated on the...
Ex-Playboy model Kelsey Turner sentenced in beating death of psychiatrist found in Mercedes trunk
Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was sentenced Tuesday to serve between 10 and 25 years in prison for her role in killing California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Madison Brooks' family 'blown away' by claims LSU student 'would not have complained' about alleged rape
The attorney for grieving mother of LSU student Madison Brooks has said he is "blown away" by claims made by one of the suspect’s lawyers that she "would not have complained at all."
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Nearly 30 years after a New York woman was discovered bludgeoned to death in her apartment, authorities revealed a man who killed himself shortly after being questioned by police was her murderer, NBC News reports. Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found dead in East Greenbush, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 1994. According...
Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape
When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was remembered by her friends and family as a bright and joyful young woman who had a lasting effect on everyone she met. Her sorority sisters at Alpha Phi said that Madi — as she was known to those who loved her — had made the ultimate gesture that conveyed her generous personality by donating her heart and kidneys to save others.But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Oregon suspect accused of torturing woman released day he arrived at Nevada prison
A man who is the subject of a police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping was released from custody in Nevada on the same day he was transferred to serve a kidnapping sentence.
Mother of Houston taqueria robbery suspect killed by customer says son promised to do better
The mother of an armed robbery suspect who was shot and killed by an armed customer at a Houston, Texas taqueria said her son promised he would do better, on morning of incident.
Oregon Police Hunt Convicted Domestic Abuser Who Allegedly Imprisoned, Tortured New Woman
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who has a history of violence against women, is on the run from law enforcement after they rescued a woman he had allegedly imprisoned and tortured for a "protracted period of time." Authorities are scrambling to locate an Oregon man who’s wanted for the “brutal” assault of...
One Of The Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man During 2020 Arrest
"I'll blow your face off," former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III, currently one of five former officers charged in the killing of Tyre Harris, reportedly told Glenn Harris in August 2020. A Memphis police officer who had been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had been...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Mass-Vomiting Incident at Las Vegas Elementary School Likened to ‘Armageddon’
Parents have yet to receive answers on what caused the outbreak.
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S....
I took a 23andMe DNA test — and cops linked me to an unsolved murder
When homicide detectives called Jackie Vadurro at the end of January, claiming to have matched her 23andMe DNA test kit to a 36-year-old cold case murder, she thought they were joking. But, no — the cops were dead serious. “I was so taken aback,” Vadurro, 31, told The Post with a chuckle. “I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong,” she said, “But when the police call you about a murder, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I involved in?'” Vardurro soon found herself at the center of an official homicide investigation worthy of primetime true-crime TV. “I am living in my own ‘Dateline’...
Haunting footage shows LSU student Madison Brooks leave bar with men who ‘raped her’ before she was hit & killed by car
CHILLING video has been revealed that shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar with men who police allege later raped her. Police say that three men and one teen then abandoned Brooks, 19, in a residential neighborhood, where she was struck and killed by a car. The...
Body found in Mexico likely is missing Ohio architect who vanished with fiancée; DNA testing pending: report
Cincinnati-based architect Jose Gutiérrez is likely the fourth body found next to a bullet-riddled vehicle in the Mexican state of Zacatecas after going missing with his fiancée.
