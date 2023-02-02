ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

New York Post

Nathan Chasing Horse was banished from reservation in 2015 for alleged abuse

Eight years before “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested for alleged sexual abuse — accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous girls as young as 13, according to police records — he was banished from a Montana reservation over similar accusations.  “The federal government was asleep at the wheel,” Roxanne Gourneau told The Post Thursday. Gourneau was one of the elected leaders on the Fort Peck reservation in Montana who officially banished the actor from the tribal lands in 2015. She said she can’t believe it took so long for him to be arrested by Las Vegas police. “We’d heard reports and rumors of him being investigated on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Madison Brooks was killed by a car. Now, four men who left her on the road are charged with rape

When Madison Brooks was struck and killed by a car on 15 January, very few details were revealed about the circumstances surrounding her death. The 19-year-old Louisiana State University student was remembered by her friends and family as a bright and joyful young woman who had a lasting effect on everyone she met. Her sorority sisters at Alpha Phi said that Madi — as she was known to those who loved her — had made the ultimate gesture that conveyed her generous personality by donating her heart and kidneys to save others.But as her loved ones reeled from the sudden...
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
New York Post

I took a 23andMe DNA test — and cops linked me to an unsolved murder

When homicide detectives called Jackie Vadurro at the end of January, claiming to have matched her 23andMe DNA test kit to a 36-year-old cold case murder, she thought they were joking.  But, no — the cops were dead serious.  “I was so taken aback,” Vadurro, 31, told The Post with a chuckle. “I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong,” she said, “But when the police call you about a murder, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, what am I involved in?'” Vardurro soon found herself at the center of an official homicide investigation worthy of primetime true-crime TV. “I am living in my own ‘Dateline’...
Oxygen

New York City, NY
