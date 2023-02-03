CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Duke was led by 11 points from Dereck Lively II and Ryan Young, but fell to No. 19 Miami, 81-59, at the Watsco Center on Monday night. The Blue Devils (17-7, 8-5) held their 18th opponent this season to less than 50% shooting from the field, but were unable to overcome 21 turnovers.

