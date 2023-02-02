ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Parents’ anger as school tells girls to ask for ‘red card passes’ while on their period to give them access to toilets

By Sarah Hooper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A SECONDARY school has shocked parents asking girls on their period to request a "red card pass" if they want to use the toilet during class time.

The school says it is attempting to "maximise learning time" and cut down on toilet breaks during teaching hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jV949_0kawjSQQ00
The secondary school is facing backlash for its "inhumane" rule
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0dIe_0kawjSQQ00
The headteacher has defended the school's decision

Outraged parents have vented their frustrations about the Penrice Academy in St. Austell, Cornwall.

Mum Kim Bailey wrote online: "Any human, child or adult should be allowed to use the toilets at anytime.

"They are hardly going to say "please sir I have a touch of diarrhoea". Or "please may I use the loo my periods have started".

"If schools are all about care and nurturing children, some of these controlling and archaic rules need rethinking."

Another mum pointed out that these rules "single students out" and are an "invasion of young girls' privacy".

However one parent defended the school's decision.

She said: "I'd be delighted if I were a parent here. A school actually acknowledging girls have periods and not handing these cards out to boys."

The school has said they will allow students to use the facilities if they absolutely need to.

Headteacher Lucy Gambier has defended their decision despite backlash from parents.

She said: "Penrice students are welcome to use the toilet facilities at the start of the day, in between lessons, at breaktimes, lunchtimes, and at the end of the day."

Meanwhile Assistant head teacher James Hammersley said: "We understand that girls cannot always plan for the arrival of their periods which may take place during lessons.

"With this in mind, girls can request red period pass cards via their tutors which they can keep in their bags to use when required."

The school's latest rule comes after another "no coat" rule was enforced in the school corridors.

Commenting on the "no coat" rule, Ms Gambier said: "We primarily ask that coats are removed once indoors so that students can represent the school with pride in their full uniform."

The enforcement of such rules by schools has sparked fierce debate online.

A school in Bristol recently came under fire for limiting when students could use the toilets.

Pupils at Patchway Community School can now only go to the toilets during the morning break, lunchtime or at the end of school and parents have been appalled at the new policy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwdqB_0kawjSQQ00
Girls have been told to show their red cards to use the facilities Credit: Getty

Comments / 223

Shell W
3d ago

I don't think a lot of teenage girls are going to feel comfortable as asking for a red card will make everyone around aware that she is on her period and that's a violation of privacy imo

Reply(11)
189
Derek Fairchild
3d ago

this is very disturbing. teachers want to know when young girls are on their periods? or announce they are to the staff and students. none of their business. these teachers and staff obviously don't have any common sense and shouldn't have jobs

Reply
105
Sapphire relaxed hair
3d ago

I don't think that's a good idea and I don't think any girl would go up to a teacher and export red card..That's just letting them know that they're on their cycle I don't think it's right if someone has to use the bathroom let them go.I would take my daughter out of that school and put her somewhere else

Reply
67
Related
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Everyone who's been in Dan Gill's classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it has always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it teaches a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year, I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American, when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Lefty Graves

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
msn.com

Black teacher beats Hispanic student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word” [VIDEO]

Black teacher beats Hispanic student who made racist remarks. There is a crisis going on in America, starting with the educational system. Students no longer have respect for their teachers, or other authority figures. However, none of this absolves the teacher from his actions. Ultimately, the teacher stepped out of his role, as a leader, and reduced himself to level of the student. As a result, the man is likely to lose his job. However, he was provoked by the student, who repeatedly called him the “n-word,” among other profane insults.
Upworthy

This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
TheDailyBeast

Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
JENISON, MI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy