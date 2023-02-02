Parents’ anger as school tells girls to ask for ‘red card passes’ while on their period to give them access to toilets

A SECONDARY school has shocked parents asking girls on their period to request a "red card pass" if they want to use the toilet during class time.

The school says it is attempting to "maximise learning time" and cut down on toilet breaks during teaching hours.

The secondary school is facing backlash for its "inhumane" rule

The headteacher has defended the school's decision

Outraged parents have vented their frustrations about the Penrice Academy in St. Austell, Cornwall.

Mum Kim Bailey wrote online: "Any human, child or adult should be allowed to use the toilets at anytime.

"They are hardly going to say "please sir I have a touch of diarrhoea". Or "please may I use the loo my periods have started".

"If schools are all about care and nurturing children, some of these controlling and archaic rules need rethinking."

Another mum pointed out that these rules "single students out" and are an "invasion of young girls' privacy".

However one parent defended the school's decision.

She said: "I'd be delighted if I were a parent here. A school actually acknowledging girls have periods and not handing these cards out to boys."

The school has said they will allow students to use the facilities if they absolutely need to.

Headteacher Lucy Gambier has defended their decision despite backlash from parents.

She said: "Penrice students are welcome to use the toilet facilities at the start of the day, in between lessons, at breaktimes, lunchtimes, and at the end of the day."

Meanwhile Assistant head teacher James Hammersley said: "We understand that girls cannot always plan for the arrival of their periods which may take place during lessons.

"With this in mind, girls can request red period pass cards via their tutors which they can keep in their bags to use when required."

The school's latest rule comes after another "no coat" rule was enforced in the school corridors.

Commenting on the "no coat" rule, Ms Gambier said: "We primarily ask that coats are removed once indoors so that students can represent the school with pride in their full uniform."

The enforcement of such rules by schools has sparked fierce debate online.

A school in Bristol recently came under fire for limiting when students could use the toilets.

Pupils at Patchway Community School can now only go to the toilets during the morning break, lunchtime or at the end of school and parents have been appalled at the new policy.