Turns Out You Can Buy Ant-Man's Memoir From Quantumania In Real Life

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe surpasses the 30 films in its collection with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicking off Phase 5 , the franchise is doing something we’ve yet to see come to fruition. A memoir, written by one of the Avengers, is coming to bookshelves this year. For real . Fans of the franchise will literally be able to own and read Scott Lang’s book Look Out For The Little Guy , following the title being featured in the latest Ant-Man movie .

Marvel made the official announcement on Thursday that Look Out For The Little Guy will officially be released under Hyperion Avenue on September 5. Preorders are already available on Disney Books , along with this statement from Scott Lang himself:

Once upon a time I was just a guy living a normal life who committed a crime (for the greater good!), unfortunately, went away for a couple of years, got out and became a Super Hero, joined the Avengers, went down to the Quantum Realm, and then came back and saved the universe. You know, typical dad stuff… Dive into the pages of my new book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to read all about what it’s like to be the little guy (and sometimes, the very, very big guy) overcoming all the odds to help defeat Thanos.

Paul Rudd was part of the announcement in a big way (in the video above), introducing in a video for Marvel about the release of Look Out For The Little Guy . As Rudd explains in the video, the “once movie prop” is now an actual book that can be purchased wherever books are sold. As he aptly said, “How’s that for meta?” He also quipped that he’s “almost certain it was not written by me”, leaving the question what ghostwriter got the assignment of writing Scott Lang’s memoir for the MCU?

As Rudd also explained, Look Out For The Little Guy will pull back the curtain of “the man behind Ant-Man.” The book is 256 pages long, and per Marvel , will feature 20 short pieces exploring various aspects of Scott Lang’s life, including his “official account of what really happened between the Avengers and Thanos.” The book is retailing at $26.99 and fans will get to hold the book in real life this fall.

Considering all the fun humor of Scott Lang we see in the movies, it’s a genius idea for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get into publishing with Look Out For The Little Guy , and could very well open the door for more books from Marvel characters in the future. It will serve as a fun memento for Marvel fans and might even provide more insights into the character that Scott Lang doesn’t get to explore on the big screen.

Since it’s written from the character’s perspective, don’t expect any behind the scenes talk on why Edgar Wright didn’t helm the first Ant-Man or Paul Rudd’s intense exercise regiment to stay in superhero shape. This is very much all fantasy and operating within the world of the MCU. It’s also a great bit of marketing from Marvel’s part alongside the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer .

Ahead of the book’s release, you can get context about Scott Lang’s memoir in Quantumania , hitting theaters on February 17. Look forward to a slew of upcoming Marvel movies in 2023 after that.