Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -8.91%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
Why Alphabet Stock Was a Dog on Monday
The platform announced that it is opening its artificial intelligence service to a group of testers. This follows the recent moves of a rival service, ChatGPT.
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Tesla, Apple, and 1-800-Flowers.com this week. Tesla Motors is up 87% since bottoming out four weeks ago. It has moved higher in 10 of the past 11 trading days. It's OK to exhale here. Apple and 1-800-Flowers.com reported very different quarterly results last week. Both...
Why Roku Stock Was an Investor Turn-Off Today
The video-streaming platform specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. This wasn't the first such move made by prognosticators in recent weeks.
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Apple
Tesla and Apple's stocks have both risen significantly since Jan. 1. Tesla rallied by increasing production in China and posting positive quarterly results. Meanwhile, Apple has Wall Street excited with a reported venture into a new market in 2023.
2 Colossal Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Amazon's leadership in e-commerce and cloud computing should pay off once economic pressures ease. Coca-Cola's brand strength has helped the company increase revenue over the long term. And investors love the dividend growth too.
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Lowe's Companies and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Warren Buffett has outperformed Wall Street for over five decades. Two holdings have resilient businesses that should do well no matter what the economy does. One consumer-staple holding isn't expected to grow much in 2023.
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
2 Reasons to Buy Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist
The company still boasts a reasonable valuation and excellent growth prospects.
2 Smartest Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Digital advertising and consumer staples are very different -- but both offer opportunity. Image-sharing site Pinterest is building out its role in the broader e-commerce space. Costco is delivering wins for both its customers and investors through a tough environment.
Why Fortinet Stock Is Surging Today
The company easily beat earnings estimates in the fourth quarter. Fortinet's management expects for a strong first quarter as well.
Why Chegg Stock Was Down Today
The education technology provider beat revenue and earnings estimates. But management's guidance for fiscal 2023 was below Wall Street's expectations.
Why Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms All Fell on Microsoft's AI News
Microsoft's big AI moves are seen as a threat to big tech.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in February
Patent cliffs and unfavorable results for key drugs have hurt Bristol Myers Squibb and Merck. That said, these companies have plenty of drugs in late-stage development to rely on for growth. With their solid fundamentals and incredible cash flows, these are two stocks to put in the portfolio.
Why Uber Stock Was Climbing Today
What happened. Shares of Uber Technologies (UBER 5.53%)...
Warren Buffet Is Selling This Stock -- Should You?
Buffett continued to cut Berkshire's position in Chinese electric-vehicle maker BYD in January. A BYD executive suggested in December that Buffett was merely taking profits off the table but still likes the company. However, Buffett could instead be re-evaluating the risk-reward profile of BYD.
Why Encompass Health Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday
The healthcare-facilities operator published its fourth quarter of 2022 results after market hours on Tuesday. Investors had a reasonably bullish reaction to those figures.
Why Black Hills Corporation Shares Plunged on Wednesday
Revenue was up, showing higher costs are being passed on. Earnings didn't improve as much as expected, and next year is expected to be worse.
