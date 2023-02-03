ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’

MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball looking to physically match, uproot Aggies

Georgia basketball coach Mike White needs more physicality from his team if it wants to make its loudest statement yet at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) will try to knock off the SEC’s second place team at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. (TV: SEC Network)
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia

Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA

