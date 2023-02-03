Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
Related
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
‘Fat and lazy, undefeated’: Ohio State football player reveals why team wanted all the smoke with Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs football team went 15-0 and won its second-straight national championship during the 2022 college football season, but it seems some schools were not as afraid to play Georgia despite its dominant run over the last two seasons, specifically Ohio State football player Dawand Jones. “We felt like...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’
MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball looking to physically match, uproot Aggies
Georgia basketball coach Mike White needs more physicality from his team if it wants to make its loudest statement yet at Texas A&M. The Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) will try to knock off the SEC’s second place team at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. (TV: SEC Network)
dawgnation.com
Georgia basketball struggles without Terry Roberts, falls 82-57 to Texas A&M
A Georgia basketball team without its leader in points, assists and steals looked lost against one of the SEC’s second place teams. The Bulldog (14-9, 4-6 SEC) offense dearly missed star point guard Terry Roberts in an 82-57 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.
dawgnation.com
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
Dabo Swinney Has Change In Mind For College Football Recruiting
On the heels of introducing his 2023 recruiting class, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney explained how he would alter National Signing Day. Per Sam Hellman of 247Sports, Swinney wants to give incoming athletes a chance to sign before they even begin their senior season. "I wish they'd move signing ...
UGA cuts ribbon on Wormsloe facility
The new $1.8 million Experiential Learning Center will serve as a classroom, laboratory and gathering space at the Center for Research and Education.
Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Calling Out Clemson Fans
It's no secret that the Clemson football program hasn't been the same over the last two seasons. Yes, the program has won at least 10 games for 12 straight years but it also hasn't reached the College Football Playoff since the 2020 season. That has left some Clemson fans dissatisfied with ...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
Yelp says users highly recommended its pastelitos and empanadas.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
Comments / 0