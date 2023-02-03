ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

JCPS board to vote on policy change allowing schools to carry Narcan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville public schools could soon have naloxone on hand. The drug, also known as Narcan, is used to help reverse an opioid overdose. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board of Education will vote on a policy change that would allow schools to start carrying it.
Junior Achievement to open KFC in Finance Park for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is coming to Kentuckiana, but this one will be a little different. According to a news release Monday, Junior Achievement (JA) of Kentuckiana and KFC joined forces to open a mock restaurant inside of Finance Park. Finance Park is a...
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
'Scared to death' | Eastern High School parent calling for action after gun found during fight in January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing threat of violence and guns inside Jefferson County Public Schools has led some parents to take action and encourage others to step up. There have been several recent incidents involving guns in schools. That includes one found after a fight at Eastern High School last month, which prompted a concerned parent to get involved.
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
Union 15 pizzeria to reopen in Louisville's Colonial Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again. Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want...
Coalition of Kentucky educators present lawmakers with plan to reduce teacher shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of Kentucky educators is set to present Kentucky lawmakers with its plans to address the state's teacher shortage. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers split into nine sub-groups and came up with six recommendations to ease Kentucky's teacher shortage, and will share them with the House Education Committee when it meets on Tuesday. Those recommendations are:
'The tools to rebuild my life' | Goodwill, First Financial Bank partnership helping employees with financial literacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past two years, a partnership between Goodwill and First Financial Bank has been helping employees become more financially independent. The Financial Wellness Program is run out of the Goodwill Resource Center, located at 909 East Broadway next to the retail store. The goal is to connect employees with representatives from the bank to help make the process of opening a bank account and achieving financial goals more accessible.
