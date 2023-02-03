Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Free, hands-only CPR training classes held at Chef Space in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents learned how to save a life on Monday. Classes teaching hands-only CPR were held throughout the day at Chef Space on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood. The free classes were provided through a partnership with Fifth Third Bank Kentucky and...
wdrb.com
Private donation expands health care services at west Louisville urgent care center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A six-figure private donation will allow UofL Health to bring a new level of care to residents of west Louisville. UofL Health Urgent Care Plus — at 28th Street and Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood — received a $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw.
wdrb.com
JCPS board to vote on policy change allowing schools to carry Narcan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville public schools could soon have naloxone on hand. The drug, also known as Narcan, is used to help reverse an opioid overdose. During its meeting on Tuesday, the Jefferson County Public Schools' Board of Education will vote on a policy change that would allow schools to start carrying it.
wdrb.com
Crews break ground on wheelchair-accessible, inclusive playground in Hillview
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages will soon have a new, wheelchair-accessible inclusive playground at their fingertips in Bullitt County. Crews broke ground Monday on the playground just behind Overdale Elementary School in Hillview. The Arc of the Greater Louisville Area has been raising thousands of dollars for...
wdrb.com
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
wdrb.com
Donations being collected by Hardin County Schools after mobile home fire leaves student homeless
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend. A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
wdrb.com
Louisville universities paying close attention to AI-powered essay generator
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a matter of seconds, a website powered by artificial intelligence can generate an essay based off of what it's prompted, and it's on the radar of Louisville colleges. ChatGPT, invented by San Francisco-based OpenAI, launched Nov. 30, 2022. It is a free website that can...
wdrb.com
Junior Achievement to open KFC in Finance Park for students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky Fried Chicken location is coming to Kentuckiana, but this one will be a little different. According to a news release Monday, Junior Achievement (JA) of Kentuckiana and KFC joined forces to open a mock restaurant inside of Finance Park. Finance Park is a...
wdrb.com
Gun found at Ballard High School Monday is at least 20th found during 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun found at Ballard High School on Monday is the latest weapon found in a Jefferson County Public School. WDRB obtained JCPS records that show this is at least the 20th gun found at a district school during the 2022-2023 school year. The table below shows where guns were found and the disciplinary action taken for the first 99 days of the school year.
wdrb.com
'Scared to death' | Eastern High School parent calling for action after gun found during fight in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing threat of violence and guns inside Jefferson County Public Schools has led some parents to take action and encourage others to step up. There have been several recent incidents involving guns in schools. That includes one found after a fight at Eastern High School last month, which prompted a concerned parent to get involved.
wdrb.com
Local gift shop spreads cheer to the elderly with Balloon Buddy sculptures
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Ah, Whatta Bout’ Mimi is spreading joy one balloon at a time. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some artists as they put together some balloon sculptures. Ah, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi was established in October, 2003. What started out as a place to get...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor unveils plan for first community conversation on combatting gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first week of February marks National Gun Violence Survivors Week. In Louisville Monday, Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke about the impact of gun violence in the city and steps toward changing this violent trend. "Next week, will mark one year since an individual walked into my...
wdrb.com
Bardstown High School staffer under investigation for alleged 'inappropriate conduct'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown High School employee is now on administrative leave. The Bardstown City Schools superintendent, Dr. Ryan P. Clark, sent a letter to families on Friday, Feb. 4. The letter said, "I want you to know that on Monday, Jan. 30 we received a report of...
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
wdrb.com
Hispanic, Latin artists showcase creative work at Kentucky Center in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While music played at the Kentucky Center, artwork took center stage on Sunday afternoon. Hispanic and Latin artists gathered in the lobby for a traveling exhibit called Our Kentucky Home. The event in downtown Louisville was presented by the Kentucky Arts Council. "It's amazing to see...
wdrb.com
Union 15 pizzeria to reopen in Louisville's Colonial Gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About two weeks after a pizzeria in Louisville's Colonial Gardens closed its doors, a new owner is opening them again. Economic pressures caused Union 15 to shut down after three years at the location. But a couple who lives in the city's south end didn't want...
wdrb.com
Coalition of Kentucky educators present lawmakers with plan to reduce teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of Kentucky educators is set to present Kentucky lawmakers with its plans to address the state's teacher shortage. The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers split into nine sub-groups and came up with six recommendations to ease Kentucky's teacher shortage, and will share them with the House Education Committee when it meets on Tuesday. Those recommendations are:
wdrb.com
WDRB Mornings' Sterling Riggs is a dad again as he welcomes his newborn son!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Morning's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren welcomed a son a few days ago. Meet Sterling Miller Riggs, who was born at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023, and weighed in at 6.5 pounds and 19.5 inches. He joins big sister Crew, who is now...
wdrb.com
'The tools to rebuild my life' | Goodwill, First Financial Bank partnership helping employees with financial literacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the past two years, a partnership between Goodwill and First Financial Bank has been helping employees become more financially independent. The Financial Wellness Program is run out of the Goodwill Resource Center, located at 909 East Broadway next to the retail store. The goal is to connect employees with representatives from the bank to help make the process of opening a bank account and achieving financial goals more accessible.
wdrb.com
Sunergos, Please & Thank You ensnared in federal tip-sharing investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two additional Louisville coffee shop chains violated U.S. labor law by allowing managers to share in tips meant for rank-and-file workers, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in back-wages and damages, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Please & Thank You LLC and...
