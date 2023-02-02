ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WVNews

This week in Mountaineer athletics

Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead

As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Volunteers pick up debris along West Virginia roadways

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris. He was joined by a small group of volunteers who...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State, West Virginia, art professor Joel Dugan named WVAEA Higher Ed Art Educator of the Year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Art Educators Association awarded its Higher Education Art Educator of the Year award to Fairmont State University Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan, who said that he believes the importance of connecting communities through art cannot be overstated.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Larry Eugene Huff

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Eugene Huff, 71 of Catalpa Heights, Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was born December 5, 1951, in Clarksburg, son of the late James Enoch and Katheryn Belle Morrison Huff. Larry attended...
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 3, 2023. Editorial: Full hearings needed on marijuana driving-under-the-influence bill.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Colleen Moran

BRUCETON MILLS — Colleen Mae “Granny” Moran, 96, of Bruceton Mills, stepped on a bus for her final trip to meet the Lord whom she loved, as He held out His hand Feb. 4, 2023, and said, “Come to Me.”. The daughter of the late Rev....
BRUCETON MILLS, WV

