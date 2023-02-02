Read full article on original website
This week in Mountaineer athletics
Feb. 6, 1960 – In Fred Schaus’ last year as WVU basketball coach (26-5; 146-37 six-year record), the Mountaineers throttled Southern Conference foe George Washington, 101-79, in Morgantown. Astonishingly, West Virginia grabbed a single-game record of 85 rebounds, and senior Jerry West had 31 of those, tying the school’s individual rebounding mark, set by Mack Isner in a 99-82 victory at Virginia Tech in 1952. The future Los Angeles Laker also scored 29 points against the Colonials.
West Virginia football coach looks back, looks ahead
As he looked back on the 2022 season, West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown didn’t try to put lipstick on a pig. A 5-7 record in his fourth season on the Mountaineer sidelines wasn’t what anybody wanted. “It wasn’t good enough,” Brown admitted. “It’s on me. I...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/3/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said there were some heart to heart conversations following the lackluster effort at TCU, and hopes his team understands "the position they have put themselves in" as they try to make the NCAA Tournament. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
Volunteers pick up debris along West Virginia roadways
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Donning a bright reflective vest, orange garbage bags in his back pocket and a trash grabber in his hand, Wayne Worth walked along US Route 250 between downtown Fairmont and Barrackville picking up roadway debris. He was joined by a small group of volunteers who...
Fairmont State, West Virginia, art professor Joel Dugan named WVAEA Higher Ed Art Educator of the Year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Art Educators Association awarded its Higher Education Art Educator of the Year award to Fairmont State University Department of Architecture Art & Design Chair and Associate Professor of Art Joel Dugan, who said that he believes the importance of connecting communities through art cannot be overstated.
Larry Eugene Huff
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Eugene Huff, 71 of Catalpa Heights, Stonewood, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his residence with family by his side. He was born December 5, 1951, in Clarksburg, son of the late James Enoch and Katheryn Belle Morrison Huff. Larry attended...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 3, 2023. Editorial: Full hearings needed on marijuana driving-under-the-influence bill.
Colleen Moran
BRUCETON MILLS — Colleen Mae “Granny” Moran, 96, of Bruceton Mills, stepped on a bus for her final trip to meet the Lord whom she loved, as He held out His hand Feb. 4, 2023, and said, “Come to Me.”. The daughter of the late Rev....
Philippi Public Library celebrates International Day of Women and Girls in Science
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philippi Public Library will celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science on Saturday, February11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The library will offer a STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program. The library will provide Women in...
