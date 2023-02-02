Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outspoken Florida Restaurant Goes Viral for Holding Biden Responsible for Its DemiseAsh JurbergWest Melbourne, FL
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonMelbourne, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stageRoger MarshVero Beach, FL
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Related
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locations
A beloved national retail store chain is closing multiple locations in Florida. Read on to learn more. Soon, many Florida residents will need to find a new place to get their office supplies because the major retail store chain Office Depot recently announced that it would be closing at least two store locations in the Sunshine State.
thetouristchecklist.com
16 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
In search of the best restaurants in Titusville, FL, for a fun mealtime?. Titusville city is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida, United States. The city’s population was 46,307 in 2020. Titusville is a town whose pride is in her bountiful supplies of redfish from the lagoons that Border her territory.
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
Heavy rain in Brevard County, gradual warming on the way for Central Florida
Sunday’s weather was a tale of two cities, or more like counties.
biscaynetimes.com
$46 Million Condo Shock
The Palm Bay Yacht Club stands 27 stories high at 780 NE 69th St., and real estate listings for its residences – with price tags between $338,000-$600,000 – boast of Biscayne Bay views, luxury amenities and an idyllic South Florida lifestyle. What’s not included in those effusive property...
sebastiandaily.com
Check out the new renovations at Captain Hirams Resort
We were invited to see some of the new renovations going on at the Capt. Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. A lot of new rooms that are spectacular.
WPTV
FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
SpaceX is targeting Monday evening to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
aroundosceola.com
More closures on, around State Road 417 coming starting Monday
Ramp and road closures associated with the State Road 417/Central Florida GreeneWay continue this week, and may impact your commute from Kissimmee into Orange County or to Orlando International Airport. Many of the closures begin Monday night, but some start or extend into later in the week. Here's the details:
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
Florida Woman Strikes Gold With Lottery Scratch-Off Win Of $1 Million
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Fernandez Bou
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.
Florida witness says concert goers watched bright orange objects in sky instead of stage
A Florida witness at Vero Beach reported watching two, comet-like objects descend and hover just above the tree line during a concert at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
Inside the Magic
Universal Implements Ban For All Guests Effective Immediately
Universal Orlando Resort has issued a ban that all Guests will have to adhere to moving forward. Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando Resort brings in millions of Guests each and every year to its theme parks. If you’re...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: System impacting Florida to bring rain, possibly thunderstorms
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today is not the day to leave your umbrella behind!. A system in South Florida will increase rain chances for Central Florida on Sunday, with some thunderstorms possible along the coast. Today's high: 75 degrees. Tonight's low: 58 degrees. Main weather concerns:. It's going to be a...
wild941.com
Florida Woman With Winning Powerball Ticket Has Been Identified
Congratulations to the Florida woman who became a millionaire after claiming her $2M prize from a previous Powerball drawing. Reports tell us that Chuwee Gaiwan of Palm Bay won the prize from A drawing that happened last year in September. Gaiwan purchased her ticket from a Circle K in Palm Bay.
Celebrating the 5th Annual Melbourne Strawberry Festival
Where:Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32935. Want a dollar off the $6 admission? Bring a canned good to the festival, and receive $1 off! See you Feb 18 & 19 at Wickham Park 10 am to 5 pm. Benefits The Children's Hunger Project.
Man, woman die in possible murder-suicide at home near St. Cloud
A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning near St. Cloud, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.
Comments / 0