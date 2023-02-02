ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Orange County approves funding for affordable housing project

Two developers will be getting $7 million each from Orange County to build new affordable housing projects, including one on land owned by Universal Orlando. Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to provide money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the projects. One would add more than 300...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando leaders approve funding to help more homeless

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders took a step forward in an effort to get more homeless people off the streets. City and community leaders say there’s been a noticeable surge in the homeless living in tents on streets, especially in the Parramore community. What You Need To...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead

When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
APOPKA, FL
Orlando Weekly

UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act

The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest

According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
BARTOW, FL
niceville.com

Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
ORLANDO, FL
hotelbusiness.com

Davidson to operate Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive

Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been identified by Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments to manage Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in Orlando. Located in the ICON Park entertainment district within walking distance to The Wheel at ICON Park and more than...
ORLANDO, FL

