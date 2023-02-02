Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Orange County approves funding for affordable housing project
Two developers will be getting $7 million each from Orange County to build new affordable housing projects, including one on land owned by Universal Orlando. Orange County commissioners voted Tuesday to provide money from the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund for the projects. One would add more than 300...
fox35orlando.com
Rent in Orange County: How commissioners hope to combat skyrocketing prices
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County leaders plan to address the housing problem as rent rates continue to skyrocket. Commissioners are set to select developers for affordable housing projects. The county has a $16 million budget to use for the long-term project of building more affordable housing in Orange County. Commissioners are expected to greenlight two firms and three alternatives on Tuesday to get the ball rolling.
mynews13.com
Orlando leaders approve funding to help more homeless
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city leaders took a step forward in an effort to get more homeless people off the streets. City and community leaders say there’s been a noticeable surge in the homeless living in tents on streets, especially in the Parramore community. What You Need To...
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
theapopkavoice.com
Mayor Nelson: For the sake of Apopka, it's urgent that you lead
When I started as managing editor of The Apopka Voice in 2015, I joked with then-publisher Dale Fenwick that out-of-town journalists were like Vikings. They only showed up in Apopka when there was bad news, and after journalistically plundering us, they left. And although I was joking, it has proven...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Residents worry new affordable housing will bring more traffic problems
In an effort to boost affordable housing, Osceola County is officially transferring land just north of the Poinciana SunRail Station to a developer.
wmfe.org
COVID & heart failure patients can receive treatment in their homes in Orlando Health's new at home program
Orlando Health, on Thursday, will launch its Hospital Care at Home program allowing patients in need of acute care to be treated in the comfort of their homes. The program would treat patients suffering from cellulitis, COPD, asthma, UTI, heart failure, COVID-19, pneumonia, and gastroenteritis. "Orlando health wanted to be...
WESH
Pastor focuses on safety procedures after student found with gun at Orange County high school
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies found a student with a gun at Wekiva High School last Friday, according to Orange County Public Schools and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. “We have a meeting tomorrow with the superintendent. So you know this will be coming up in the meeting,”...
click orlando
Man claiming to be US marshal in Orange County used stolen truck, several aliases, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man they say pretended to be a U.S. Marshals agent in an Orange County RV park to look for someone, using a stolen truck and several aliases. Michael Joseph Hathaway, 37, was arrested on charges of third-degree falsely impersonating and officer and grand...
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
Bay News 9
Homeless community members told to move tents out of downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla --Members of the homeless community living in downtown Orlando said they have been ordered by the city to move their tents. Many said they were given orange slips noting violations of the city's public nuisance ordinance and were told to move their property. What You Need To Know.
DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
WESH
Mother sues Orange County Public Schools, alleging daughter was targeted via school-issued laptop
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School District is being sued over a laptop computer issued to a student for remote learning during the pandemic. The lawsuit claims the district provided the student with a laptop lacking safeguards to prevent minors from using social media. Because of that, 26-year-old Keith Green was able to target the 11-year-old student online during school hours.
New signs in Daytona Beach to discourage people from giving money to panhandlers
New signs are set to debut at several Daytona Beach intersections to discourage people from giving money to the homeless.
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
niceville.com
Federal prisoner sentenced for robbing banks while on weekend passes
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been sentenced for three bank robberies and the attempted robbery of a fourth bank while he was residing at a halfway house in Orlando, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G....
fox35orlando.com
Recreational marijuana now one step closer to reality in Florida, local pot growers not happy
APOPKA, Fla. - At the Chronic Guru in Apopka, Patrick O’Brien and his team use their low-THC hemp plants to make lots of different products. "For instance, these are your sativa pre-rolls, so if you're looking for ease of use, that's a grab-and-go kind of thing. We have indicas, sativas, hybrids," he said.
Missing, endangered Marion County girl, 14, could be in Orlando area
Marion County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered teen.
hotelbusiness.com
Davidson to operate Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive
Davidson Resorts, the highly specialized operating vertical under Davidson Hospitality Group, has been identified by Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments to manage Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive in Orlando. Located in the ICON Park entertainment district within walking distance to The Wheel at ICON Park and more than...
Comments / 0