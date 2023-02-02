Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
Trevor Noah Helps Adele Finally Meet Dwayne Johnson During 2023 GRAMMYs Monologue
Once again, Trevor Noah delivered the laughs during his opening monologue for the 2023 GRAMMYs, which marks his third time as host of the Recording Academy's annual awards show. On Sunday, the former Daily Show host took the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, to kick off the primetime ceremony, before the biggest awards of the night were handed out live.
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Why She Thinks Dad Kody 'Changed'
Kody Brown's kids are noticing a definite change in the man they grew up with. The Sister Wives star's 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown, whom he shares with his ex Christine Brown, recently spoke on her weekly YouTube recap of the family's TLC reality series about how he's changed. When one...
How 2023 GRAMMY Awards Paid Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, who died on Jan. 12, was included in the In Memoriam section of music's biggest night. During Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood's performances, a photo of Presley...
2023 GRAMMYs Cutest Couples: Check Out Miranda Lambert, Lizzo and More Stars' Date Nights
We're just a few weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is already in the air at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The big event turned out to be a date night for a slew of celebrities who showed up on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
'Run the World' Star Bresha Webb Marries Nick Jones Jr.
Bresha Webb is now Mrs. Jones! The Run the World star tied the knot with Nick Jones Jr. on Saturday, and she couldn't look more over the moon. The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. In her Stories, Webb posted a few photos of the romantic ceremony, including one photo of her and Jones at the altar. She looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a long, flowing veil while Jones donned a classic black tuxedo.
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker 'Excited' for Fun GRAMMY Awards Date Night (Exclusive)
Red carpet date night! Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker shined on the red carpet at this year's GRAMMY Awards. The 18-year-old Dancing With the Stars champion and the 19-year-old rocker were all smiles as they walked the carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about coming out to the star-studded event.
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes Make Glamorous Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes are taking their relationship to the next level. On Saturday, the celebrity couple made their red carpet debut at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Lovato stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black-and-white gown, while her...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Slay Fiery 'Unholy' Performance at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Sam Smith and Kim Petras did not disappoint when they took the stage together at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Following a rousing introduction by Madonna, the pair performed their hit single, "Unholy," which earned them both a win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Smith began the performance at...
Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit. Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.
Brooke Shields Details Rape After Graduating From Princeton: 'I Just Absolutely Froze'
Brooke Shields is making a startling admission in her upcoming Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, detailing for the first time she was raped by an "industry insider" after graduating from Princeton. In the documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is coming soon to the streaming giant,...
Taylor Swift Wins GRAMMY for 'All Too Well' Music Video, Wows in Midnight Blue on Red Carpet
Taylor Swift is back at the GRAMMYs. On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and included a special nod to her Midnights album on the red carpet. Swift, who wore her air in an updo, wowed in a two-piece, midnight blue gown by Roberto...
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Pose on GRAMMYs Red Carpet After Suspending Divorce
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are together once more! On Sunday, the couple stepped out for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, nearly five months after they suspended their divorce proceedings. The couple opted for all-black looks, with Branch in a long-sleeved, tea-length dress and her husband wearing a leather jacket...
Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs
Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.
Why Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 GRAMMYs
John Legend closed out the GRAMMYs with a special Last Supper-inspired performance of "God Did" alongside JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy, but his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was not by his side at the awards show. Teigen took to Instagram during the GRAMMY telecast to explain why...
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
Charlie Puth Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth introduced the world to his girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, a few months ago and now they're taking things to the next level. On Saturday, the "Light Switch" singer made his red carpet debut with Sansone at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Beverly Hills, California.
