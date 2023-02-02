Bresha Webb is now Mrs. Jones! The Run the World star tied the knot with Nick Jones Jr. on Saturday, and she couldn't look more over the moon. The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to share the big news. In her Stories, Webb posted a few photos of the romantic ceremony, including one photo of her and Jones at the altar. She looked stunning in her wedding gown that featured a long, flowing veil while Jones donned a classic black tuxedo.

HAWAII STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO