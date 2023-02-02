Read full article on original website
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look
Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!" The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.
Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Go Instagram Official Ahead of 2023 GRAMMYs
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
Who Is Samara Joy? Everything to Know About the 2023 Best New Artist Winner
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards have crowned their Best New Artist... and it's Samara Joy!. The jazz singer took home the coveted award in a shocker on Sunday, accepting the honor from last year's winner, Olivia Rodrigo, over artists like Latto, Anitta and Maneskin. "I've been watchin' y'all on TV for...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot
"Just give us a second, we're not gonna rush you. It's all gonna be fine," Swift told the photographers with a smile.
The Royal Family Is Apparently Giving Prince Harry “Incentives” to Attend King Charles’ Coronation
Even Prince William is willing to work to get his brother to the ceremony.
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Tristan Thompson Breaks Silence on Mom Andrea’s Death, Apologizes to Her for the ‘Wrong Decisions I’ve Made in My Life’
Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram Tristan Thompson honored his late mom, Andrea Thompson, in an emotional tribute — reflecting on his mistakes and the man he hopes to become. “Dearest mommy in heaven, It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I’m in the deepest part of sorrow & grief,” the NBA […]
Sam Smith and Kim Petras Slay Fiery 'Unholy' Performance at 2023 GRAMMY Awards
Sam Smith and Kim Petras did not disappoint when they took the stage together at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. Following a rousing introduction by Madonna, the pair performed their hit single, "Unholy," which earned them both a win in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. Smith began the performance at...
LL Cool J Says It Hasn't Been 'Hard' Saying Goodbye to 'NCIS: LA' (Exclusive)
LL Cool J is opening up about saying goodbye to NCIS: LA. The star of the outgoing CBS procedural spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the GRAMMYs carpet on Sunday about closing one chapter of his career. On Jan. 20, CBS announced that the current 14th season would be NCIS: LA's last.
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)
Baz Luhrmann knows this awards season is going to continue to be bittersweet. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Elvis director at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards this week, and he opened up about the "roller coaster of emotions" that he and the cast have been on following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.
Clive Davis on Whitney Houston's Legacy and the Return of His Pre-GRAMMYs Party (Exclusive)
Clive Davis has been making GRAMMY Awards weekend extra special for decades now -- and this year marks the anticipated return of his annual pre-GRAMMYs party. "This party has taken place celebrating music so distinctively that it's been referred to as the greatest party in the world," Davis shared with ET's Denny Directo when the pair sat down to discuss the upcoming festivities this week.
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
Harry Styles Hits the 2023 GRAMMYs Red Carpet in Sparkling Jumpsuit
The GRAMMYs have officially turned into Harry's House! Harry Styles stylishly arrived on the red carpet for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday in a sparkling custom jumpsuit by Egon Lab x Swarovski. The jumpsuit featured 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different colors and was entirely handmade in Paris, requiring over 150 hours of precise work.
Eminem's Daughter Hailie and Her 'Bruncle' Nate Recall Rapper's Rise to Fame as Kids
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, traveled down memory lane with her "bruncle" Nate Mathers. The 27-year-old hosted her brother-uncle (more on that in a bit) in the latest episode of her Just a Little Shady and recalled what it was like for them growing up as kids when the "Lose Yourself" rapper was rising to fame. When the Detroit native exploded onto the music scene, Hailie was only 2 years old and Nate, Em's younger brother, was only 12.
Bad Bunny kicks off Grammys with high-energy performance
WASHINGTON — Bad Bunny kicked off the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles with a festive, high-energy performance that brought many of the audience including Taylor Swift who rose to her feet and danced near her table. Trevor Noah opened the ceremony standing outside Crypto.Com Arena, celebrating the...
Harry Styles Says There's 'No Best in Music' in Album of the Year GRAMMY Upset
Harry Styles took home the top GRAMMY award on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for Harry's House over heavy favorites Beyoncé and Adele. The coveted Album of the Year award was the second GRAMMY of the evening for the 29-year-old English singer, following his earlier Best Pop Vocal Album win. He now has three GRAMMYs to his name, including his first in 2021 for "Watermelon Sugar" for Best Pop Solo Performance.
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
Aaron Carter Left Out of 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute
Late singer Aaron Carter was noticeably absent from the In Memoriam tribute during the 2023 GRAMMYs ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam included three performances: Kacey Musgraves sang "Coal Miner's Daughter" honoring Loretta Lynn; Quavo and Maverick City Music sang "Without You" for Migos rapper Takeoff; and Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt performed "Songbird" in a tribute to Christine McVie. Throughout each performance, the Recording Academy highlighted more names and faces on the screen, including Lisa Marie Presley.
GRAMMYs Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop: JAY-Z Parties in the Audience
The 2023 GRAMMY Awards celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip hop with a party no one will ever forget! The 65th annual awards show threw a star-studded showcase to honor the genre's rich history and continued global influence. LL Cool J introduced the magnificent tribute before The Roots' Black Thought...
