ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City

PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS — Landscaping work: paid for but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom's house last June offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy