FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Dugins West Is a Store on Main Street in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of FoodS. F. MoriUtah County, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
ksl.com
West Jordan mother in ICU after being hit by snowmobile while tubing
LOGAN — After a fun day snowmobiling with family in the Peter Sinks area of Logan Canyon, Samantha Bergman decided to go tubing down a hill with the group one last time before heading home Saturday. "The last thing I remember saying was, 'I love you. I'll see you...
ksl.com
Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store
PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
ksl.com
Steal. Sell. Repeat. Wave of construction thefts leaves Utah buyers stuck paying the price
SALT LAKE CITY – They thought it was a steal. Turns out, several families got scammed. While Derek Clark Johanson, 43, of Salt Lake City, now faces multiple felony charges accusing him of selling stolen construction equipment to unwitting Utahns, his alleged victims argue he's been given too many chances by the judicial system.
ksl.com
Utah lawmakers look at ways to help corrections officers following 3 attacks in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — The assaults of three Department of Corrections officers over the past two weeks at the new Utah State Prison has caught the attention of lawmakers. Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said the assaults have been "concerning, I think, to all of us." "We're trying to...
ksl.com
Traffic impacts expected as Salt Lake City begins Sugar House street makeover
SALT LAKE CITY — A busy corridor in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood is about to receive a much-needed makeover, but its transformation is likely going to add more traffic headaches to the city. Construction on the anticipated upgrade of 1100 East/Highland Drive will begin later this month,...
ksl.com
2 arrested in road rage investigation in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested early Monday in connection with a suspected road rage incident in Salt Lake City. Just after 3 a.m., a man called 911 to report that another car was following him near 800 W. North Temple. While police were en route, dispatchers were told that a passenger in the back seat had now pointed a gun at the victim, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
ksl.com
7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties
LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
ksl.com
Man arrested in Salt Lake City fatal stabbing; police seek 1 more
SALT LAKE CITY — One of two men wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Salt Lake City has been arrested. Ivy Chase Grant, 26, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of obstructing justice. Charles Alires, 34, was stabbed three times during a fight...
ksl.com
'A tale of 2 cities': Homelessness in Park City
PARK CITY — The flashlight's beam scattered as it hit the growing snowdrifts near the transit stop on Landmark Drive. It was hours before the early morning winter recreators would arrive and the perfect place for someone to seek shelter. The flashlight traveled slowly across the area before Matt...
ksl.com
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns
KEARNS — Landscaping work: paid for but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom's house last June offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
