Ithaca, NY

Cornell Daily Sun

Women’s Basketball Falls in Back to Back Games to Ivy Powerhouses

Coming off of its first win in four weeks, the Red (9-3, 2-7 Ivy) was ready to take on two tough conference opponents: Princeton (16-5, 7-2 Ivy) and Penn (14-8, 6-3 Ivy). “[Princeton] likes to play fast and penetrate so we wanted to slow down their offense,” said head coach Dayna Smith.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

CHASEN | The Many Different Ways to See Cornell

Cornell’s Ithaca campus, consisting of 2,300 acres with more than 260 buildings, can certainly be described as massive. Yet another word that comes to mind is siloed. On any given day our concept of Cornell may be limited to only a few buildings on campus, depending on our major or school. For example, a student in the College of Engineering who lives in Collegetown may go days or even weeks without seeing the Arts or Ag quads. On the other hand, someone in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who lives on North Campus may rarely see the Engineering Quad.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Everything You Need to Know About Yellow Deli’s Controversial Owner

The Yellow Deli, operated by the Twelve Tribes community, opened in the Commons on Jan. 1 at the same location as their previous establishment, Maté Factor. According to their website, the Twelve Tribes, also known as the Commonwealth of Israel, are a religious group where families and individuals live together in communities. They have a worldwide presence, scattered throughout every continent except Africa.
ITHACA, NY

