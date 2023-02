HANOVER, N.H. — Despite several competitive matches, the Dartmouth women's tennis team suffered a 6-1 loss to Maryland Sunday afternoon at Alexis Boss Tennis Center. The Terrapins began the match earning the doubles point with victories at the No. 1 and No. 2 positions. Lexi Dewire and Emily Zhou battled on the third court, but were unable to finish before singles play ensued with Maryland leading 1-0.

