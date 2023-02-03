Many entrepreneurial ideas often begin with scribbled text and drawings on scrap pieces of paper. And that is precisely how Superior Ridge Resort in Schroeder, Minn., started. “It started way back in September of 1990. Sheryl and I went on a short honeymoon up the North Shore,” Bruce Martinson, long-time owner-operator of Superior Ridge Resort, said.

LUTSEN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO