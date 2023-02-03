Read full article on original website
Related
WTIP
Superior Ridge Resort owners reflect on the past 30 years and the upcoming purchase by Lutsen Mountains
Many entrepreneurial ideas often begin with scribbled text and drawings on scrap pieces of paper. And that is precisely how Superior Ridge Resort in Schroeder, Minn., started. “It started way back in September of 1990. Sheryl and I went on a short honeymoon up the North Shore,” Bruce Martinson, long-time owner-operator of Superior Ridge Resort, said.
WTIP
Snowarama: an international effort for Easter Seals
The 18th Snowarama for Easter Seals Kids will be held at Grand Portage Lodge & Casino on Saturday, February 11. WTIP’s Rhonda Silence spoke with Rhonda Harrison of Easter Seals Ontario about this cross-border partnership between Easter Seals and the Grand Portage community. Harrison said the organization expects about...
WTIP
Recap Of 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Race
Though the last musher crossed the finish less than 24 hours earlier in the 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, race officials were already talking about next year. “We’re already in planning mode for 2024,” said Vice President Brittany North. The reason the Beargrease team is already looking...
WTIP
Discussion to possibly merge HRA and EDA in Cook County postponed
Concerns over a potential violation of the Open Meeting Law led to the postponement of a recent discussion involving the possible merger of the Cook County Economic Development Authority and the local Housing Redevelopment Authority. The meeting, originally scheduled for Feb. 2 at City Hall in Grand Marais, quickly came...
Comments / 0