Related
Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar
SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo
Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from …
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities arrest 12 suspects this past week as part of 'Operation Consequences'
Authorities arrested 12 suspects for various crimes as part of “Operation Consequences” during the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. During the one-week period, investigators from the Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 14...
Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself near San Bernardino County schools
A man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself near a San Bernardino County school. The suspect was identified as Warren Wade Earls, 61, from Mentone, by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say Earls allegedly exposed himself in a “menacing manner” near Redlands East Valley High School on Jan. 27. A school resource officer […]
NBC Los Angeles
Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair
It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
City of Hesperia settles with the United States Department of Justice after found to have discriminated against Black and Latino renters
“This important settlement with Hesperia prevents the so-called ‘crime-free’ program from devastating individuals and families with the emotional upheaval and financial hardship that accompanies evictions that occur with little notice,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. On December 14, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a...
20 Vehicles Impounded During Recent San Bernardino DUI Checkpoint
The San Bernardino PD is doing its part to ensure community health and safety by conducting DUI checkpoints. During one such checkpoint on January 20th, six motorists were arrested for driving under the influence. This was just two days after two cyclists were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver in Rancho Cucamonga.
Shooting at Montclair Mall Leaves Teen Dead, 1 Hospitalized
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A teen was fatally shot and an unidentified subject was hospitalized following a shooting that erupted during an altercation at the Montclair…
vvng.com
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 19-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting at a house party in Victorville. It happened on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 13000 block of Round Oak Way. Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to...
Fontana Herald News
Clerk is shot at gas station in Rancho Cucamonga; victim is in stable condition
A clerk at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga was shot on Feb. 3, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received reports of shots fired at the 76 gas station at Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue. Upon arrival,...
paininthepass.info
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Losing Control Of Bike On Hwy 138
LLANO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Friday afternoon after losing control of there motorcycle on Highway 138 in Los Angeles County, near the San Bernardino County line according to California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received...
2 security guards shot, 1 fatally, at San Bernardino County party
Two security guards at a party in Muscoy were shot early Saturday, and one of them died from his injuries. Hemet resident Howard Gabrelle Anderson Jr., 28, was declared dead at a local hospital after the 1:30 a.m. shooting in the 3500 block of Gray Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The […]
vvng.com
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – One person was killed on the Interstate 15 Freeway while changing a tire Monday night. The incident was reported at 7:15 p.m., February 6, 2023, on the northbound 15 freeway just north of the Palmdale Road E. offramp in the City of Victorville. The crash...
