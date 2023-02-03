ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

The HD Post

Spring Valley Lake marriage counselor helping couples keep the spark alive at May seminar

SPRING VALLEY LAKE – Games, food, music and discussions on relationship issues await couples who attend True Escape Therapy’s seminar, coming May 6, in Spring Valley Lake. “People do not invest in their relationship with therapy tools until something goes wrong – behavioral issues with children, infidelity, communication issues, financial issues,” said True Escape Therapy Owner Mercedes Green. “This seminar will add value to the relationship before an issue arises. Let’s invest in our relationships and fall back in love with making love.”
VICTORVILLE, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground "hiding area" they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from …
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Relatives Share New Details About Triple Murder in Montclair

It was exactly a week ago that three members of a family were found murdered inside their home in Montclair. Now close relatives are revealing new information about the victims who investigators say were shot to death. "We just come from a very loving support system, my parents they are...
MONTCLAIR, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

City of Hesperia settles with the United States Department of Justice after found to have discriminated against Black and Latino renters

“This important settlement with Hesperia prevents the so-called ‘crime-free’ program from devastating individuals and families with the emotional upheaval and financial hardship that accompanies evictions that occur with little notice,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. On December 14, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a...
HESPERIA, CA

