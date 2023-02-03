ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Classic Rock 105.1

Win Tickets to Journey & TOTO at CAJUNDOME

The countdown is on for Journey and TOTO to perform at CAJUNDOME on Thursday, February 23rd. They're continuing the 50th anniversary 'Freedom Tour' with a stop in Cajun Country and you can go for free. Whenever we get our hands on tickets we like to pass the savings on to you, so enter below for your chance to win tickets to the show. We will pull winners beginning Wednesday, February 15th with Dave Steel until we run out of tickets. Good luck, and thanks for listening to Classic Rock 105.1.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

16-Acre Landry Vineyards in Louisiana—The Ultimate Wine Countryside Getaway

A 16-acre wine vineyard in Louisiana? Yes! Landry Vineyards has been making wine from grapes grown on their first vineyard in Folsom, Louisiana since 1999. Now located in West Monroe, when you rent a cabin in the hilly countryside (two cabins are available for renting), you get lovely accommodations, a wonderful view, wine tasting and a complimentary bottle of wine.
WEST MONROE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Traffic Construction on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 to Start the Workweek

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - As another workweek begins, another round of traffic closures begin as well. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews will be focusing on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49 this week as construction to help make the interstates as safe as possible will continue this week. The projects below will be happening during the morning, midday, and afternoon hours, so you will definitely want to make a note of them.
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

