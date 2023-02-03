Read full article on original website
New York faith-based groups urge affordable housing measures
A coalition of more than 100 faith-based organizations and clergy groups on Wednesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to back measures designed to make it harder to raise rents and evict tenants as well as create a housing access voucher program. The letter to Hochul from the groups come as the...
Advocates push for greater unemployment benefits, housing options and more for immigrants in state budget
Progressive activists are starting a sustained push this state budget season in New York to secure spending for programs meant to aid immigrant communities and low-income people in New York. The effort includes a push to include provisions meant to expand access to health care for immigrants and money for...
State Senate advances bills for small businesses in New York
A package of measures meant to boost small businesses and aid the expansion of minority and women-owned businesses in New York were approved Tuesday in the Democratic-controlled state Senate. The measures include bills that would create a voucher program to boost innovation, the creation of a matching grant program for...
New York Republicans hope to build on 2022 election results
In November, Republican former Rep. Lee Zeldin become the closest GOP candidate for governor to wrest control back the governor's office in 20 years. On Monday, he did not rule out another run — or a campaign for Suffolk County executive or a bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democratic incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand for that matter.
Hochul: New York's future hinges on housing expansion
New York needs to greatly expand its stock of housing in order to attract new jobs and private sector development in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said during a trip to Central New York. Hochul is making the housing push as part of a key plank in her...
New York education unions call for higher education funding
Education unions in New York on Tuesday called for $4.7 billion in spending for higher education programs in the state ahead of a potential tuition increase at public colleges and universities. The unions, including the New York State United Teachers, United University Professions, Professional Staff Congress and the United College...
State lawmaker proposes paper and packaging waste reduction measure for New York
Companies would be required to reduce their consumer packaging and strengthen recycling efforts for their product packaging under a measure proposed this week by Democratic state Sen. Peter Harckham. The proposal, which would effect companies that have a net annual income of more than $1 million, is meant to reduce...
Lawmakers want to lower threshold for DWI in New York
New York lawmakers want to lower the threshold for driving while intoxicated from 0.08 blood alcohol content to 0.05 — arguing the move would save lives and reduce drunken driving crashes in the state. Similar measures have been introduced multiple times over the last decade in the state Legislature,...
Associated General Contractors of New York State CEO: DOT Capital Plan a 'missed opportunity'
Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched a five-year transportation capital program that would invest $32.8 billion into the state’s roads and bridges. Additionally, President Joe Biden’s federal infrastructure bill provided the state with an increase of $4.6 billion for transportation. But because the state only increased its capital...
New York landlords urge lawmakers to tweak rent regulations so they can renovate
Rent regulation has been a mixed bag in upstate New York, in part, advocates say, because of the way vacancy studies have been conducted. Under the rules set by the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), if a landlord doesn’t answer a vacancy survey, the presumption is that he has no vacant apartments.
New York regulators want to assess how banks serve minority and women-owned businesses
Regulators at the New York state Department of Financial Services on Wednesday moved to review how banks overseen by the state are providing services to minority-owned and women-owned businesses in their communities. The assessment will be rolled into ratings under the Community Reinvestment Act, which is meant to ensure financial...
Upstate mass transit wants dedicated funding plan
As state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul negotiate a $227 billion budget proposal over the next two months, upstate transit officials are calling for a dedicated source of funding for mass transit systems outside of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's service area. These are smaller transit agencies that often provide bus...
Hochul urged to boost mental health care worker pay
The $227 billion budget proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul is being praised by mental health care advocates for its spending plans that would expand the number of beds for people struggling with mental illnesses as well as more housing and $60 million funding for the new 988 helpline. But state...
Sales tax revenue rose in 2022 across New York state driven by inflation
Revenue from the sales tax rose 12.7% last year, reaching $22.1 billion statewide in New York, according to Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Monday. The strong revenue report is an indication of how consumer shopping was affected by inflation and higher prices, the report found. “The pandemic created significant sales...
Flu cases continue to decline in New York, health officials say
Flu cases in New York have dropped for the seventh week in a row, recording a 34% decrease over last week, state Department of Health officials on Monday announced. There has been a total of nine pediatrict deaths in the state attributed to influenza this season, including one last week, health officials said.
