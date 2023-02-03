CW: This article discusses antisemitism and violence against Jewish communities. Please refer to the end of the article for on- and off-campus resources. On Jan. 23, a student found antisemitic graffiti in Darnall Hall, a first-year dorm at Georgetown University. Being located in the heart of our nation — the metropolis of Washington, D.C. — makes this all the more shocking given the assumed acceptance of diversity. Nevertheless, as a result of the graffiti, Jewish first-year students who arrived on campus less than half a year ago have been left feeling unsafe in their supposed new home.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO