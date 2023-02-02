ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Bay News 9

St. Pete Beach approves parking sensors for Corey Avenue

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Pete Beach City Council recently approved a contract for the installation and maintenance of 180 parking sensors to help determine the city's parking needs. "In order to be able to have the right policies, we need to have data," said City Manager...
Axios

Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern

I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City approves 21-story tower

Several vacant buildings stretching from 1st Avenue to Arlington Avenue could meet the wrecking ball as a newly proposed tower is poised to ascend in their place. Today the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), unanimously approved Gravel Road Partners’ plan to build a 21-story, mixed-use tower at 685 and 699 1st Ave. North and 694 Arlington Ave. North near Mirror Lake. The CRA found it consistent with the Intown West Redevelopment Plan.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

