FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Bay News 9
St. Pete Beach approves parking sensors for Corey Avenue
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Pete Beach City Council recently approved a contract for the installation and maintenance of 180 parking sensors to help determine the city's parking needs. "In order to be able to have the right policies, we need to have data," said City Manager...
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
10NEWS
Big changes coming to popular area in downtown St. Pete
We're talking about the Sundial. The groups behind it say they plan to update the courtyard with a large outdoor bar and more green space for you to hang out.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs looks to acquire Sponge Docks park through eminent domain
TARPON SPRINGS — After months, some say years, of trying to purchase the small pocket park on the southern corner of Cross and Hope streets at the Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs commissioners decided to acquire Cocoris Park through eminent domain. The irregularly shaped park, with many stately trees, is...
Tampa Puts New Cemetery Owners on Watch
Tampa's Jim Crow history with black cemeteries adds to concern
More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County. A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families. “Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them,"...
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
Pasco County considers 'tent city' as a temporary fix for homeless crisis
The county is looking at different locations where they can provide bathrooms and showers and heated structures.
fox13news.com
Steven Lorenzo case: Confessed killer to learn his fate 2 decades after Seminole Heights double murder
TAMPA, Fla. - For nearly 20 years the families and friends of murder victims Jason Galehouse and Michael Wachholtz have begged for justice, and it looks like their wait may soon be over as confessed killer Steven Lorenzo heads back to a Tampa courtroom to learn his fate. After years...
Subway Moves Down the Street in St. Pete, Plans New San Antonio Location
Ground will be broken soon on a new Subway in San Antonio
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
fox13news.com
Southbound Howard Frankland Bridge will close overnight for sign installation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - At 11 p.m. Monday, all southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will shut down for a few hours as part of a multimillion-dollar project. The closure will allow crews to install overhead signs across all lanes of traffic on the Pinellas County side of the bridge. Northbound lanes will remain open.
fox13news.com
Tampa residents upset by neighbor’s long-standing trash-filled yard: ‘Clean up your mess’
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa resident Tina Weymann says for at least the last five years her neighbor's house has been an eyesore in her neighborhood. She lives in the shadow of Busch Gardens and claims there is garbage, debris even feces next door. Police have been by and so has...
usf.edu
Polk and Hernando among the rural Florida counties receiving funds to expand broadband access
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday more than $144 million in funds will be distributed to rural counties across the state to expand their access to broadband internet — including Polk and Hernando counties. In a news release, DeSantis announced the first set of funds through the Broadband Opportunity Grant...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
stpetecatalyst.com
City approves 21-story tower
Several vacant buildings stretching from 1st Avenue to Arlington Avenue could meet the wrecking ball as a newly proposed tower is poised to ascend in their place. Today the St. Petersburg City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), unanimously approved Gravel Road Partners’ plan to build a 21-story, mixed-use tower at 685 and 699 1st Ave. North and 694 Arlington Ave. North near Mirror Lake. The CRA found it consistent with the Intown West Redevelopment Plan.
Executive Chef Brian Lampe stepping down from Seminole Heights' Rooster & The Till
And the restaurant is seeking his replacement.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
fox13news.com
Judge approves motion to exclude bodycam audio in DUI case against Manatee Commissioner George Kruse
BRADENTON, Fla. - A judge has ruled that the jury will not hear the audio from body camera video of Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse’s crash from back in April 2022, that resulted in a DUI charge. "With this motion to suppress, a large part of the state’s case...
