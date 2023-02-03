ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC unveils its own 'Bean' statue by Anish Kapoor

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

The battle of the beans has officially begun: New York City now has its own silvery, shiny oversized legume.

Strikingly similar to Chicago's "Cloud Gate," which is affectionately known far and wide as "the Bean," the Big Apple's reflective structure is smaller than the original sculpture, weighing just 40 tons compared to our 100 tons.

New York's bean was also designed by British artist Anish Kapoor and is located outside a condo building in the Tribeca neighborhood. It was constructed to appear squashed and distorted by the jutting balconies of the building itself.

The sculpture has not yet officially been named, though that is expected in the coming weeks.

Chicago's "Bean" is proudly on display in Millennium Park.

Nylah Harrison
2d ago

As a Chicagoan I think you should take it down. New Yorkers already have their landmark being the Statue of Liberty🤔 now you’re copying us because we have the big bean? Very much weird

James
1d ago

Of course everyone wanna be like Chicago 😌 ,, i mean without all the crime of course 😭 but then again this new generation enjoy Evil

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

