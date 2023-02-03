NYC unveils its own 'Bean' statue by Anish Kapoor

The battle of the beans has officially begun: New York City now has its own silvery, shiny oversized legume.

Strikingly similar to Chicago's "Cloud Gate," which is affectionately known far and wide as "the Bean," the Big Apple's reflective structure is smaller than the original sculpture, weighing just 40 tons compared to our 100 tons.

New York's bean was also designed by British artist Anish Kapoor and is located outside a condo building in the Tribeca neighborhood. It was constructed to appear squashed and distorted by the jutting balconies of the building itself.

The sculpture has not yet officially been named, though that is expected in the coming weeks.

Chicago's "Bean" is proudly on display in Millennium Park.