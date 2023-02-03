ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford Daily

Full moon on the quad: the insider’s scoop

Once a quintessential Stanford tradition, Full Moon on the Quad has fallen through for so long that its original nature is lost to time. Only the seniors have ever experienced a true full moon on the quad, and they did that when they were freshmen, three years longer than the average Stanford student’s memory span. Sunday night, rumors spread that the event would resurface — I went to find out.
Stanford Daily

Q&A: Robert Jackler, M.D. on JUUL‘s 5000 Lawsuits and Settlements

The Daily corresponded with Stanford Otolaryngologist Dr. Robert K. Jackler about the recent lawsuits against JUUL, an electronic cigarette company, and the impact of its youth-targeted marketing. In December 2022, Juul Labs announced that it would be settling 5000 lawsuits in association with youth-targeted marketing and addiction. Both JUUL co-founders...
Stanford Daily

New Stanford Associate Director of Bands Rachael Vega nurtures student connection

An intricate melody permeates the energetic drumline and saxophone accompaniment of the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band (LSJUMB) at the group’s spring quarter rally. Amid the mass of students, one clarinetist can be heard through the revelry. She’s none other than Associate Director of Bands Rachael Vega, the first woman of color to occupy a band directing position at Stanford University.
